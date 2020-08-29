 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle wildfire near Chadron
Nebraska State Patrol Troop E shared a photo of the fires near Chadron Friday. 

An estimated 150 to 200 acres were burned in a wildfire near Chadron Friday.

The Chadron Record reported Friday night that the fire, located south-southeast of Chadron, was under control.

Evidence at the scene is that the fire had been started by lightning from a Thursday night storm. With the accompanying rain from the storm, the fire could remain dormant inside the fuel source until the fuel was dry enough to combust.

The Chadron Record reported crews from Hemingford and Crawford  helped to contain the fire, and other reports indicated as many as 16 fire departments have assisted. The Dawes County Road Department is also helping to build fire line

Nebraska State Patrol Troop E shared photos on Facebook, advising the public to avoid the area and showing planes dumping retardant on the fire. 

