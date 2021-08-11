 Skip to main content
Firefighters battling second wildfire in Banner/Scotts Bluff counties
Firefighters battling second wildfire in Banner/Scotts Bluff counties

Firefighters from Scotts Bluff County fire departments and Banner County departments are battling a wildfire in the Summit area of the Wildcat Hills.

A wildfire was reported mid-afternoon and is in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties, with Gering and Banner County Fire Departments overseeing command. According to scanner traffic, other fire departments from the area are responding to provide mutual aid. 

Efforts to fight a fire in Banner County, called the Hackberry Fire, are still ongoing and were hoped to wrap up on Thursday. 

Firefighter Ministry has also been called to respond to the latest wildfire. 

