Firefighters battling wildfire in Wildcat Hills
Gering Fire Department and several other area departments have responded to a wildfire near the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management area this morning.

Fire departments began responding to the are shortly after noon. A large grass fire was reported in the fire. Firefighters have been evacuating hunters from the area.

Banner, Bridgeport, Minatare-Melbeta and Scotts Bluff Rural are among the fire departments heard to be responding to the fire. 

Firefighter Ministry is on scene as well, providing assistance to firefighters.

