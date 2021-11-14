Firefighters battling wildfire in Wildcat Hills

Gering Fire Department and several other area departments have responded to a wildfire near the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management area this morning.
Fire departments began responding to the are shortly after noon. A large grass fire was reported in the fire. Firefighters have been evacuating hunters from the area.
Banner, Bridgeport, Minatare-Melbeta and Scotts Bluff Rural are among the fire departments heard to be responding to the fire.
Firefighter Ministry is on scene as well, providing assistance to firefighters.