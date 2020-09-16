Firefighters come together to train

Firefighters from more than 25 fire departments from five states came to Gering to practice training to battle wildfires in a controlled environment.

One of those firefighters, Matt Burkhardt, of Laramie, Wyoming, traveled with fellow firefighters from his department, the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department. Burkhardt has been with his department for three years and did search and rescue work prior to that.

The training academy offered “an opportunity to step back the pace, get some mentorship and practice some techniques,” Burkhardt said. “It is an opportunity to get some practice in a controlled environment.”

Alyssa Sanders, public information officer with the Nebraska Emergency Management, explained that the West Nebraska Engine Academy is a full-scale event that allowed firefighters to work through evolutions, or skills that firefighters and their teams need to master. A list of skills is provided to each of the firefighters, depending on the level that they are needing to master, from basic firefighting skills to incident command. Departments and firefighters work through National Incident Management Systems (NIMS) and National Wildlife Coordinating Group (NWCG).

“It’s more about getting in repetitions and evolutions in to practice skills,” Sanders said.

The engine academy is run as a Type III incident, which means that multiple agencies or jurisdictions are coming together for an extended incident. This year, Sanders said, the academy had more participation from air resources than it ever has before.