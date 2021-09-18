Firefighters continue to battle Post Fire near Crawford

Firefighters continued battling a blaze near Crawford Saturday. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update Saturday, continuing to list it as zero percent contained.

In NEMA’s summary, released early Saturday afternoon, it was noted that control lines established Friday held throughout the night, even with moderate fire activity and winds gusting up to 40 mph. The fire remained south of 4-Mile Road and is not actively encroaching toward the town of Crawford.

Numerous additional resources arrived throughout Friday and Saturday. Fire managers expected an increase in fire activity in the Post Fire with temperatures reaching 93 degrees, low relative humidity, and wind gust up to 30 mph.

Air support remains in the area with two single-engine air tankers, two heavy type1 helicopters, two type-3 helicopters and additional resources are en route. In addition, daily multi-mission aircraft is gathering fire mapping.

Residents in an area south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road, north of W. Bellmont Road, were recommended to evacaute. Residents in an area north of 4-Mile Road, south of Paddock Street in Crawford, are still under a pre-evacuation warning.