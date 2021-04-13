Firefighters extinguish blaze at Gering home

Gering firefighters dampened a porch fire Tuesday morning, preventing the blaze from engulfing the whole house.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said firefighters responded to a call regarding smoke across the street from Gering High School. When firefighters arrived at a home in the 1600 block of Bluffview, Flowers said they discovered the burning porch was part of the house.

“Fire was actively leaping out the windows,” Flowers said.

Flowers said firefighters reduced the intensity of the blaze, preventing it from spreading deeper into the house.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We stopped the fire from actually entering the main residence portion of the house,” he said.

At the time of the fire, smoke awoke a sleeping resident, Flowers said. In all, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The fire was extinguished after about an hour, Flowers said. Scottsbluff Fire provided mutual aid and the state fire marshal assisted with the investigation.

Flowers said the fire started after electrical wires arced. He estimated that the fire caused about $25,000 in damages.

Firefighter Ministry provided aid to residents of the home.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.