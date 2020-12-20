 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguish blaze that damages exterior of Gering home
Gering firefighters responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. that damaged a car and the backside of a house in the 700 block of K Street Sunday night.

Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said it was too early to tell the cause of the fire, but said firefighters put out the fire in five minutes.

“A neighbor saw the vehicle was on fire on top of the lean-to, he was able to get all the occupants out,” Flowers said.

Flowers said Gering Fire Department arrived on scene to find the occupants evacuated. The fire occurred on the backside of the house near a propane grill.

“Nobody was hurt,“ Flower said. “There was significant damage to the outside of the structure, no significant damage to the interior, and there appears to be some significant damage to the vehicle, but we don’t have a total yet.”

Scottsbluff Fire Department responded, providing mutual aid.

Ryan Steel said he was the first to see the fire just after 8 p.m.

“I was driving around with the kids, looking at Christmas lights, we turned the corner and saw the whole backside of the house was on fire” he said. “I start beating on the front door as hard as I could, saying ‘You people got to get out, you got a fire’”

He said another neighbor brought a garden hose and they tried to put fire on the patio out.

“Then I saw the propane bottle there, and I got out of there. I wasn’t fooling around,” he said.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

One dead in Gering fire
One dead in Gering fire

Authorities have confirmed firefighters found one person deceased in a Gering fire this afternoon (Thursday).

