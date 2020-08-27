Firefighters from throughout the region battling Banner County fire

Firefighters were busy battling a large blaze in Banner County on Thursday.

“It’s a big fire,” Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald. “It’s in the hills, it’s burning trees, lots of grass.”

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. and Newman described it as in the Horsehoe Bend area south of McGrew.

Fire departments from throughout the region had responded: Banner County, McGrew, Minatare-Melbeta, Gering, Morrill, Mitchell, Scotts Bluff Rural, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport and Potter.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and will conduct an investigation to determine the source of the fire. The Nebraska Forest Service SEAT airplanes had conducted three retardant drops, Newman said.

Valley Ambulance and Air Link were also called out to the scene, with firefighters reported to have suffered heat stroke, but additional details weren’t yet available.

Firefighter Ministry was also providing food and water to firefighters.