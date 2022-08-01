Firefighters make progress as Cedar Canyon wildfire still burns

Around 200 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in the Cedar Canyon area that has so far burned an estimated 13,050 acres of land and is still an estimated 30% contained as of Monday morning.

In addition to the estimated 200 firefighters, two SEAT planes and two helicopters and the Nebraska National Guard’s UH-60 Blackhawk were being used to drop fire retardant and water in the firefighting effort.

“We have a good amount of aerial resources, which is obviously appropriate for the situation. It's pretty rough terrain,” Ben Bohall, the public information officer for the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Star-Herald Monday morning.

During the Monday morning briefing, Dave Riesen, with Nebraska Emergency Management, said the firefighters made a lot of headway in fighting the blaze.

“Those of you that were here yesterday, we did really outstanding work. We got a tremendous amount of control lines put in,” he said.

Even with the progress made, he said, there is still more that needs to be done.

‘There's still some weak areas that we got to try to strengthen up today. We need to clean up a few pockets in a few spots that were an issue last night,” he said. “On the northwest corner, we had a couple of issues up there last night — nothing major.

“In the southeast area, we had about 100 acres (that burned), probably a little less than that. Nothing real major, but this is an area where we’ve had some concerns and some issues.”

Temperatures were expected to soar into the high 90s Monday, making a tough situation even harder for the firefighters. Alisia LaMay, with NEMA, encouraged the firefighters to take care of themselves in the extreme heat.

“We want to make sure that you're getting enough calories and enough water and Gatorade to stay hydrated,” she said.

Bohall said the firefighters are broken up into shifts to give them breaks.

“There are two or three shifts,” he said. “We're getting a lot of outside resources, because it's been declared an emergency, so that's really helpful. We have crews coming in from Wyoming, South Dakota. There are more people here now than there were last night. We're getting closer to having over 200 firefighters on scene.”

The wildfire has destroyed three residences and has caused other severe damage to the Cedar Canyon area, Bohall said.

“In addition to the three homes (that were destroyed), there have been seven buildings, like ag buildings, that were damaged,” he said. “We've been having some issues with infrastructure. There have been a lot of power lines down and power poles, so there was some concern there. Last night, we were at about 20 residences that were without power.”

Power was expected to be restored for those residents early Monday.

Locally, the Firefighter Ministry and 11:13 Ministries have been assisting with providing food for firefighters. Firefighter Ministry has also been assisting local residents with needs. Oregon Trail Community Foundation has set up a link for people to donate directly to Firefighter Ministry online: https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/OTCF/Firefighter-Ministry

Persons needing assistance can also contact Firefighter Ministry at 308-631-9674.