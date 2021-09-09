Firefighters, others remember Patriot Day

A pair of Scottsbluff firefighters will travel to Denver to mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks.
Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun and firefighter Chris Gabis will be among 343 firefighters climbing 110 flights of stairs to simulate the climb that FDNY firefighters climbed to rescue and evacuate people after planes struck the tower buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.
Firefighters doing the climb are encouraged to wear their full gear, including self-contained breathing apparatus, and equipment used in fighting fires in a high-rise, such as a hose pack or forcible entry tools.
The Denver stair climb was the first stair climb developed to remember the firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks.
“It’s was started by a group of firefighters down in the Denver Metro area who just got together to start climbing, and it grew over the years,” Houstoun said. “It’s unique in the sense that it’s only open to firefighters.”
During the event, a moment of silence is observed at 9 a.m., and teams are staggered in beginning the climb. Houstoun said during the climb, firefighters are given a badge, with the number of a firefighter who died on 9/11.
You get to take that with you, and that’s the person you’re climbing for that year,” he said.
Afterward, he said, firefighters are encouraged to reach out to the firefighter’s family, which he has done in the past. The families are touched because their loved ones memory is still being carried on.
“You make that connection,” he said. “...It’s a neat way to learn about that firefighter and their history. It’s just a really nice tribute for them and it’s a very emotional climb for everybody who is involved in it.”
The climb opens for registration every year in July and registration fills up within 15 minutes, Houstoun said. Fire departments from Los Angeles, California to Boise, Idaho, have signed up for this year’s climb. It will be the fourth year firefighters from Scottsbluff have participated. Members of the department have participated in other stair climb events, including a climb held at Red Rocks.
Firefighters will also be involved in other remembrance activities, some on the individual level and some in public ceremonies.
A public ceremony will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at the VFW Post #1681, 2710 N. 10th St. in Gering. The Patriot Day Program has been organized by VFW Post #1681 and Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services.
Ceremonies will be led by Ron Moore, adjutant with VFW Post $1681, and the main speaker will be, Danny Kramer, immediate past VFW state commander. A Patriot Day proclamation and poem will be among the special presentations during the ceremony.
Remarks from a representative of the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department will be part of the ceremonies, as well as Gold Star Parents Bob and Chris Wolf.
The ceremony is open to the public, with masks recommended. The Star-Herald will broadcast the ceremonies on its website, starherald.com, at 1 p.m. for those who are unable to attend the event.
Locally, Scottsbluff firefighter Chad Hobbs and another firefighter will be doing a remembrance activity, doing a small run in a personal tribute. The Gering Fire Department will be hosting its wildfire training academy, and remembrance ceremonies will be held, though those ceremonies won’t be open to the public.
In Torrington, Gracie’s Promise will be hosting a “Never Forget” event, which will include a number of activities. Mary Houser said the event is an annual fundraiser for Gracie’s Promise, usually held in June, but planned this year for Sept. 11.
She said the mission of Gracie’s Promise, which is to provide assistance to families impacted after children have been diagnosed with a catastrophic illness offers a connection between never forgetting the events of Sept. 11, as well as families that are impacted by children with catastrophic illnesses.
First, a 5K Run and Walk will be held at the Pioneer Park Fire Practice Field, with registration starting at 7 a.m. and the start time at 7:30 a.m.
Two other events will follow. A pancake breakfast will be held at the practice field, starting at 8 a.m. until the food is gone. A motorcycle poker run, with registration slated to start at 8 a.m. and kickstands to go up at 10:30 a.m. will also be held.
A silent and live auction will be held at 308 Bar and Grill, 1500 E. Valley Road, Torrington, with social hour at 6 p.m. and the auction starting at 7 p.m.
All proceeds from the event benefit Gracie's Promise, an organization that provides assistance to families impacted after children suffer catastrophic illnesses.