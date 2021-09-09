Firefighters, others remember Patriot Day

Afterward, he said, firefighters are encouraged to reach out to the firefighter’s family, which he has done in the past. The families are touched because their loved ones memory is still being carried on.

“You make that connection,” he said. “...It’s a neat way to learn about that firefighter and their history. It’s just a really nice tribute for them and it’s a very emotional climb for everybody who is involved in it.”

The climb opens for registration every year in July and registration fills up within 15 minutes, Houstoun said. Fire departments from Los Angeles, California to Boise, Idaho, have signed up for this year’s climb. It will be the fourth year firefighters from Scottsbluff have participated. Members of the department have participated in other stair climb events, including a climb held at Red Rocks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters will also be involved in other remembrance activities, some on the individual level and some in public ceremonies.

A public ceremony will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at the VFW Post #1681, 2710 N. 10th St. in Gering. The Patriot Day Program has been organized by VFW Post #1681 and Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services.