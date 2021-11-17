Firefighters reach 50% containment on Buffalo Creek wildfire; weather changes expected to help

Aerial resources have also been used for monitoring the fire. A multi-mission aircraft from Colorado assessed the fire earlier this week, providing information on heat, total acreage and GPS coordinates. Grubbs said a Nebraska State Patrol drone is now being used, which uses its heat-sensing technology to identify hot spots.

“I think that these aerial tools have been invaluable,” he said. “This is the first fire that we’ve used these types of resources. This fire takes about three to four hours to drive around, but when you can go into a helicopter and see the big picture, it’s invaluable.”

Firefighters continue to heavily monitor the fire particularly along Wright’s Gap Road where the risk to structures is highest.

There are at least three ranches and one home site that are in direct line of the fire. Over the weekend, that area had some of the most intense activity as the fire neared two structures and emitted high heat, Grubbs said. Firefighters have been actively monitoring two sites, one a ranch and another a home site.

