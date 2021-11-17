Firefighters reach 50% containment on Buffalo Creek wildfire; weather changes expected to help

Firefighters have been seeing progress on the Buffalo Creek Fire, with Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs noting the fire is at 50% containment on Wednesday.
Grubbs, incident commander on the fire that started Sunday, said that total acres burned hasn’t grown much since Monday, with an estimated 2,595 acres reported to be burned. With colder temperatures, lower wind speed and higher humidity, Grubbs said low fire activity throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning is expected.
The lack of growth of the fire has allowed staffing to be reduced to six or seven units, he said, including units from the Nebraska Game and Parks. According to a release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, firefighters from Banner County, Morrill County and Potter Volunteer Fire Department were reported to still be on scene as of Wednesday.
Aerial firefighting resources could be used into Thursday, he said. Two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk UH-60 crews continue to make flights on Wednesday to address hotspots and areas that are inaccessible by firefighters. In some of the wooded areas, he said, they are so high up or trees are so close together that its impossible for firefighters to effectively address those areas.
Dozer lines were established on the west and part of the east perimeters of the fire and burns aimed at keeping the fire from spreading have been strategies used in the firefighting effort.
Aerial resources have also been used for monitoring the fire. A multi-mission aircraft from Colorado assessed the fire earlier this week, providing information on heat, total acreage and GPS coordinates. Grubbs said a Nebraska State Patrol drone is now being used, which uses its heat-sensing technology to identify hot spots.
“I think that these aerial tools have been invaluable,” he said. “This is the first fire that we’ve used these types of resources. This fire takes about three to four hours to drive around, but when you can go into a helicopter and see the big picture, it’s invaluable.”
Firefighters continue to heavily monitor the fire particularly along Wright’s Gap Road where the risk to structures is highest.
There are at least three ranches and one home site that are in direct line of the fire. Over the weekend, that area had some of the most intense activity as the fire neared two structures and emitted high heat, Grubbs said. Firefighters have been actively monitoring two sites, one a ranch and another a home site.
The next area of homes that could be at risk if the fire were to continue to grow would be in the Hubbard’s Gap area, where firefighters battled a large wildfire last year. With little in that approximately three-mile area, Grubbs said containment remains a focus especially on the east and west perimeters of the fire.
At the height of the fire, 27 fire departments supplied resources, with firefighters working 16-hour shifts to obtain containment. It’s an arduous process, and Grubbs said that firefighters continued Wednesday to try to eliminate hot spots using hand rakes and other tools in areas that aren’t easily accessible.
It’s not often that western Nebraska experiences wildfires into the late fall season, so it has led to some unique experiences, he said. On Wednesday, a helicopter pilot had to temporarily halt flights as ice collected on his bucket, Grubbs said of an example of one of the challenges that they don’t typically experience during a wildfire.
“I’ve never fought a wildfire in November, so this is a new experience,” he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
“We have ruled out natural causes,” Grubbs said.
NEMA estimated that 15 percent of the fire is on private land. A large part of the fire is in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area. The wildlife management area remains closed to the public at this time of the fire, and hunters have been advised not to visit the area.
In the press release from NEMA, NEMA Preparedness and Operations Section Manager Earl Imler thanked fire departments, firefighters and the others involved in the firefighting effort.
“We want to especially thank the fire departments and firefighters who have worked so hard to bring this blaze under control,” Imler said. “In addition, the donations from the community are greatly appreciated. We are unbelievably grateful for the community donations that have been received. To all the businesses and citizens, we thank you. And thank you to Firefighter Ministry and Gering High School Public Safety students for their coordinated efforts.”
In addressing National Guard soldiers, NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis said he expressed thanks to “our Nebraska National Guard soldiers who quickly responded when the call came on Sunday, giving up time with their families and work at their regular jobs to assist in this mission. We always appreciate the work these soldiers do to keep Nebraskans safe in our hours of need.”