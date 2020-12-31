 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters respond to fire at long-term care facility, The Residency
0 comments

Firefighters respond to fire at long-term care facility, The Residency

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighters respond to fire at long-term care facility, The Residency

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at The Residency, located on Circle Drive.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters responded to a report of a possible fire in an apartment at the facility. Responding firefighters observed smoke in the hallways and were making entry into the room.

Scottsbluff Fire Prevention Officer Anthony Murphy said that firefighters found heavy smoke on the first floor, in one of the wings.

"It is an active scene right now," he said. "We are still working on extinguishment and began ventilation operations to clear out as much smoke as possible. 

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to assist with evacuating at least a portion of the facility. 

Valley Ambulance has also responded.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflatable Christmas: 30,000 lights, 30 inflatables displayed at Gering home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News