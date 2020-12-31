Firefighters respond to fire at long-term care facility, The Residency

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at The Residency, located on Circle Drive.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters responded to a report of a possible fire in an apartment at the facility. Responding firefighters observed smoke in the hallways and were making entry into the room.

Scottsbluff Fire Prevention Officer Anthony Murphy said that firefighters found heavy smoke on the first floor, in one of the wings.

"It is an active scene right now," he said. "We are still working on extinguishment and began ventilation operations to clear out as much smoke as possible.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to assist with evacuating at least a portion of the facility.

Valley Ambulance has also responded.