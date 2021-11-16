Firefighters still battling Buffalo Creek Fire

The Buffalo Creek Fire is reported to be about 40% contained, according to an update Tuesday morning. The latest estimates are that 2,560 acres have been burned in the fire, which started Sunday. Those estimates are made through ground mapping and multi-mission aircraft.

“Very minimal growth has occurred over the last 12 hours,” according to the update provided to the media by Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman.

During efforts on Tuesday, the update reported, firefighters will focus efforts on structure protection and suppression along Wrights Gap Road.

“Several homes are in the immediate path of the head of the fire and are still threatened. As of today, no structures have been lost. Energy infrastructure, agriculture infrastructure and watersheds have been impacted.”

The fire is about four miles west of Wildcat Hills Estates, a subdivision of homes in the Wildcat Hills, however, it does not pose any threat to homes in that area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}