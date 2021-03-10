Fires, ambulance calls increased during pandemic

The pandemic impacted all aspects of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department in 2020, not only increasing ambulance runs, but also more house fires.

“When that lockdown happened, we saw an increase in fire go up nationwide. People staying home and cooking more and doing that sort of stuff,” Chief Nathan Flowers said in the annual report to the Gering City Council at Monday’s meeting. “In March or April alone, we did have multiple fires each week – it was just nonstop.”

Flowers said the volunteer fire department went on 85 more calls than last year, an 11% increase. Emergency medical services accounted for more than half of calls, coming in at 65%, fires were 10% of calls and other calls accounted for the other 25%. That would include the 17 nights firefighters remained on standby as part of an agreement with the production company filming reality TV show, “Street Outlaws.”

Fires are costly, with estimates of $9.7 million in affected valuations and $618,000 lost in fires, Flowers said.

Flowers said Gering experienced a slowdown in ambulance calls when lockdown started in the spring, like many other departments, but was later flooded in calls during the COVID-19 outbreak in November.