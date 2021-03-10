Fires, ambulance calls increased during pandemic

The pandemic impacted all aspects of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department in 2020, not only increasing ambulance runs, but also more house fires.
“When that lockdown happened, we saw an increase in fire go up nationwide. People staying home and cooking more and doing that sort of stuff,” Chief Nathan Flowers said in the annual report to the Gering City Council at Monday’s meeting. “In March or April alone, we did have multiple fires each week – it was just nonstop.”
Flowers said the volunteer fire department went on 85 more calls than last year, an 11% increase. Emergency medical services accounted for more than half of calls, coming in at 65%, fires were 10% of calls and other calls accounted for the other 25%. That would include the 17 nights firefighters remained on standby as part of an agreement with the production company filming reality TV show, “Street Outlaws.”
Fires are costly, with estimates of $9.7 million in affected valuations and $618,000 lost in fires, Flowers said.
Flowers said Gering experienced a slowdown in ambulance calls when lockdown started in the spring, like many other departments, but was later flooded in calls during the COVID-19 outbreak in November.
“Gering seemed to be the epicenter of the COVID outbreak,” he said. “Just in November alone, we ran 51 confirmed COVID patients, which was more than the rest of the year combined.”
When it came to COVID-19 exposure, Flowers said additional funding for masks, gowns and other protective gear kept firefighters safe.
“Our men and women exceeded expectations and were able to mitigate exposures effectively,” Flowers told the city council. “We didn’t have a single exposure that happened within the fire department or direct related exposure within the fire department.”
Flowers thanked the council for the new fire truck, which replaced a 23-year-old model. He said the fire department received $210,000 in additional revenue from different sources, including requests for help from other states and filming with “Street Outlaws.” State funding provided $45,421 to the department, and the Gering Rural Fire District received $23,264. The federal government awarded $30,000 in CARES Act funding. The department received grants totaling $20,600 for PPE and fire prevention training. The department also secured $24,000 through Keno funds for radio upgrades.