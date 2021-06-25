Fireworks safety important at stands, at home

In a normal year, Murphy said, firefighters recommend taking simple steps, like having a bucket of water handy, a garden hose or a fire extinguisher nearby when you light fireworks “so you are able to take care of that emergency immediately.”

However, with recent hot temperatures, there are some concerns about dry vegetation. Recent rains have helped, but Murphy said that one of the things that he stresses is that people shouldn’t hesitate to call 911 if they have a fireworks-related fire.

“Even if you think you’ve already got it out, it actually is still required that you report that fire,” he said. "We can make sure that everything’s cold. We can look at it with a thermal camera just to make sure that something’s not going to reignite later.”

Of course, after you are done with fireworks, you should be sure to clean up your mess and when doing so, the best practice is to put it in a bucket of water overnight. The next day, you can throw those fireworks in the trash and dump the water in the toilet, not the storm sewer, to dispose of it properly. If you use a rollout container, Murphy said he advises that you roll it out away from the house to ensure that a fire in the container doesn’t catch the home on fire.

Last year, fire officials responded to nearly 80 complaints about people discharging fireworks illegally and after-hours. Make sure that you are properly discharging fireworks, doing so safely and not in areas that are not allowed, such as in the parks. In Scottsbluff, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. each night and 10:30 p.m. in Gering until July 4, when they can be discharged until 11:59 p.m.

