Fireworks safety important at stands, at home

Craig and Amber Brannan were busy the morning of Friday, June 25, readying the Phantom fireworks stand in front of Menard’s when Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy arrived.
One of Murphy’s duties every June is to check the vendors selling fireworks in the community for the 10-day period that started on June 25. As he makes his way through the state’s codes, all designed to protect the public and prevent fires around stands, he ensures that there is proper signage advising people that they can’t smoke in the tents, light fireworks nearby and there is even emergency lighting. He gives the Brannans a quick run-through of how the fire extinguisher works.
“I like to serve as a resource for people,” Murphy says as Craig Brannan admits that he has a lot of questions. “I want to see businesses succeed.”
For Craig and his wife, it’s their first time selling fireworks.
“We’re entrepreneurs,” Craig Brannan said. “We thought we would give it a try.”
Murphy spends some of his time giving some education to the new fireworks vendor, showing him fuses that need to be taped so that they are not exposed, explaining to him the difference between commercial grade fireworks and the fireworks that can be sold to consumers at stands. He explains some of the reasons that the code calls for certain requirements, like the tent needing to be flame resistant. He also reminds Brannan that the fire department and police officers are resources for those at the stand, should any problems arise.
“There is a lot more to this than I ever thought,” Craig Brannan admits, saying its been an exciting time getting ready for the first day of fireworks. “I’ve learned a lot.”
In Scottsbluff, the city has issued licenses for six fireworks vendors, like Phantom Fireworks, all of whom are required to register for a permit and comply with inspections. This year, vendors are able to add a few more fireworks to their stands. This year, nighttime parachutes, bottle rockets and stick rockets are allowed. Flying lanterns remain prohibited by state and local ordinance.
Shortages in some fireworks have also been reported. Murphy said that his conversations with vendors have indicated that local stands have been impacted by shortages, with smoke bombs, artillery shells and ground bloom flowers in short supply.
“If you find them, you should snag them, I hear,” he said.
At the Phantom Fireworks booth, Craig Brannan said, they didn’t receive any firecrackers, smoke bombs and few sparklers — which should be bamboo and not wire, if you find them.
“It’s kind of crazy,” he said, saying he expected to be sold out of his supply quickly.
No matter what fireworks you do end up getting this year, make sure that you follow safety rules when you discharge them.
In a normal year, Murphy said, firefighters recommend taking simple steps, like having a bucket of water handy, a garden hose or a fire extinguisher nearby when you light fireworks “so you are able to take care of that emergency immediately.”
However, with recent hot temperatures, there are some concerns about dry vegetation. Recent rains have helped, but Murphy said that one of the things that he stresses is that people shouldn’t hesitate to call 911 if they have a fireworks-related fire.
“Even if you think you’ve already got it out, it actually is still required that you report that fire,” he said. "We can make sure that everything’s cold. We can look at it with a thermal camera just to make sure that something’s not going to reignite later.”
Of course, after you are done with fireworks, you should be sure to clean up your mess and when doing so, the best practice is to put it in a bucket of water overnight. The next day, you can throw those fireworks in the trash and dump the water in the toilet, not the storm sewer, to dispose of it properly. If you use a rollout container, Murphy said he advises that you roll it out away from the house to ensure that a fire in the container doesn’t catch the home on fire.
Last year, fire officials responded to nearly 80 complaints about people discharging fireworks illegally and after-hours. Make sure that you are properly discharging fireworks, doing so safely and not in areas that are not allowed, such as in the parks. In Scottsbluff, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. each night and 10:30 p.m. in Gering until July 4, when they can be discharged until 11:59 p.m.