Nebraska vendors have from June 25 to July 4 to sell their Independence Day fireworks. Scottsbluff suppliers rely on everything from customer trust to favorable weather to see them through this crucial sales period.

“(Customers) know they only have these 10 days, so they load up and celebrate the way they want,” Greg Trautman said.

Fireworks vendors shoot for community support Volunteer Rachel Lang organizes displays at the Community Christian School's fireworks truck. Lang was one of several community volunteers.

Trautman co-owns Fireworks Unlimited, with four locations across the area. He said having multiple weekends to sell fireworks led to more foot traffic through all his stores.

“The first three days were definitely an increase over past years, and we’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Trautman said.

The recent rain was another plus, as customers would be more likely to purchase fireworks with lessened risk of starting a brushfire, he said.

Another way to bring in customers is to use connections. Many of his wife’s teacher colleagues work at Fireworks Unlimited, and their students bring their parents along to see them.

A similar pitch drives sales for Community Christian Fireworks.

Managed by parent volunteers, the stand sells fireworks from a freight truck to benefit scholarships for the Community Christian School.