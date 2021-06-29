Fireworks vendors shoot for community support

Nebraska vendors have from June 25 to July 4 to sell their Independence Day fireworks. Scottsbluff suppliers rely on everything from customer trust to favorable weather to see them through this crucial sales period.
“(Customers) know they only have these 10 days, so they load up and celebrate the way they want,” Greg Trautman said.
Volunteer Rachel Lang organizes displays at the Community Christian School's fireworks truck. Lang was one of several community volunteers.
Trautman co-owns Fireworks Unlimited, with four locations across the area. He said having multiple weekends to sell fireworks led to more foot traffic through all his stores.
“The first three days were definitely an increase over past years, and we’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Trautman said.
The recent rain was another plus, as customers would be more likely to purchase fireworks with lessened risk of starting a brushfire, he said.
Another way to bring in customers is to use connections. Many of his wife’s teacher colleagues work at Fireworks Unlimited, and their students bring their parents along to see them.
A similar pitch drives sales for Community Christian Fireworks.
Managed by parent volunteers, the stand sells fireworks from a freight truck to benefit scholarships for the Community Christian School.
The school operates other fundraisers, “but this is the main one,” volunteer Rachel Jording said.
She also credited the shop’s location as attracting both Scottsbluff and Gering customers.
Jording, who has been helping to sell fireworks since she was a toddler, volunteered with fellow CCS parent Bekki Zitterkopf. Many of their customers chose Community Christian Fireworks to support the school. Several were fellow parents.
Jording did her own fireworks shopping at the truck to give back to her son’s school.
“We’re not the owners,” she said. “We’re just moms.”
It’s a similar community angle that owner Eric Wilcox credits for the longevity of his family’s shop, Discount Fireworks.
“I turn 50 tomorrow, (I was) 5 when we started,” Wilcox said. “We try to help everybody stay within their budget...I can’t go crazy on them and I wouldn’t.”
Despite coronavirus-related shipping issues, Wilcox said his prices didn’t increase by much.
“That’s why we’ve been here for 45 years. People trust us, We wouldn’t try to gouge them,” he said.
Still, the overseas shipping delays led to Wilcox receiving less than 80% of what he ordered.
“I have stuff coming in today they ordered back in February. It’s been sitting on the docks this long,” Wilcox said.
Better late than never, because the vendors stressed the days directly preceding Independence Day are usually the busiest. This year in particular, since the fourth falls on a Sunday.
“A full three-day weekend full of fireworks,” Jording said. “It’s going to be a noisy weekend.”
There are often shortages of the more popular fireworks by the holiday itself. A recent favorite is the bottle rocket, which became legal in Nebraska this May.
Any fireworks left unsold can simply be offered again next year. The vendors know there will be a demand for them.
“I think our town has a tradition of celebrating that way,” Trautman said. Other places might go all out for the Fourth of July, “but it’s nothing like here.”