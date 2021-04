SCOTTSBLUFF — First Baptist Church, located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff, will be hosting the monthly Diaper Depot Saturday, April 24.

The Diaper Depot will be held from 9-11 a.m. The diapers will be given out at the church annex building located across the parking lot to the south of the church.

Diapers will be available free of charge for anyone who has a need.

Please call the church office at 635-2548 or visit First Baptist Diaper Depot on Facebook with any questions.