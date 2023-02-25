One of Scottsbluff’s oldest churches is shuttering after well over a century of fellowship and faith.

First Christian Church on Avenue A in Scottsbluff is holding its last service on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 26, commemorating the church’s long history with one final gathering of the congregation and a farewell meal.

The church, which was founded in 1900, cited dwindling attendance and engagement as the primary factors in the decision to end its services, but members of the congregation were happy to share some of their best memories of the building and its people throughout the years.

“This congregation has always been my church home. My parents told of holding me on their laps during Sunday School and church from the time I was born,” Cindy Bowker said. “Sundays at church, Vacation Bible School, youth group meetings, and summer church camp were always a top priority.”

Some of Bowker’s memories involve First Christian’s old building across from the current West Nebraska Arts Center, where she recalls a beautiful stained glass window. She also remembers the missions work performed in Brazil by the church’s very own Ruth Spurgeon, who would return to give reports on her service there, along with countless dinners, sunrise service breakfasts, wedding receptions, and many more dining activities that took place there.

“The church kitchen is often the center of church life just like our home kitchens are the center of life at home,” she said. “One of my early church memories is of helping husk corn for a corn feed in the basement of the old church when I was maybe 5 or s6. As we prepare to close, I asked my kids if there was anything they might want from the church, and the answer was something from the kitchen, a dinner plate, a bowl, a baking sheet.”

Bowker also recalled the countless acts of service and ministries that the church participated in, as serving God by serving others was always a priority. Over the years, the church donated school supplies, made health kits for medical missionaries, provided Bible School programming for children of migrant workers, collected and distributed food for the hungry, and much more.

Garth Sciffert has attended services at First Christian since he was a boy, growing up in the late 1940s. He also had vivid memories of state and community service projects undertaken by the church throughout the years.

“The church used to an annual potato car,” Sciffert said. “They’d fill a box car with potatoes for the Child Saving Institute. They were all donated, and they’d collect them and send a rail car to Omaha.”

Sciffert also recalled the church’s close connection to Boy Scout Troop 13, which he had the opportunity to be a part of many years ago.

“They sponsored Troop 13 for a very long time. I think well close to 100 years,” he said. “I’m an Eagle Scout who was in Troop 13, and the troop has had a really good scouting program over the years and put out a number of Eagles.”

First Christian Church will hold a congregational meeting in the near future to make final decisions on the fate of the building and property, which is currently posted for sale. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.

Bowker said that although the doors of the building known as First Christian Church are now closed, the true church — the congregation — will live on through the memories of those who took part in its long history.

“We won’t be here in the building we have called our church home, but we will carry with us the memories,” Bowker said. “We will be able to close our eyes and let our hearts show us the good times, to let us remember all the saints of this church who have touched our lives, to remind us of the things we achieved, the lives we have touched, the ministers who have led us, the teachers who have taught us, and the friends we have made.”