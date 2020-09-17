 Skip to main content
First Christian Church serves food to 231 families, feeds 646 people
Cars lined Avenue A and around the corner of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Wednesday, Sept. 16, as early as 9 a.m. to save their spot in the church’s food giveaway scheduled for noon.

Pastor Nona Hodder said they began handing out boxes of food at 10:30 a.m. because the line was getting too long.

First Christian Church was provided 225 boxes of fruits and vegetables and 225 half gallons of milk by Cash-Wa Food Distributors as part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program. Hodder said she and three other women began unloading the truck before many more volunteers from the community showed up to help.

They passed out every single food item by noon, and provided a few more late-comers with boxes of food from the church’s own Pastor’s Pantry. They served a total of 646 individuals within 231 families.

“At First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), we take seriously Christ’s mission to serve all people in need,” said Hodder in a press release. “It is our hope and prayer that our relationship with USDA Farm to Table and Cash-Wa Food Distributors will continue to grow, allowing us to share more food with men, women and children who are at risk for hunger each day.”

This event was the fourth big food giveaway that the church has hosted in partnership with the Farm to Table program and Cash-Wa Food Distributors. Previous giveaways took place in June, July and August.

Aside from the large food giveaways, the church also provides its own Pastor’s Pantry, which operates Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Those in need will receive one box of food per household per month.

Funding for the Pastor’s Pantry is provided through private donations and a grant from the United Way of Western Nebraska. Anyone who wishes to donate should visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org.

olivia.wieseler@starherald.com

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

