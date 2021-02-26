First Church of God welcomes two new pastors

Prohs accepted Christ at the age of 28 after reading his wife’s Bible one night when he had a desperate thirst for something spiritual to cling on to during a dark time in his life.

“Actually, my belief was that anybody who did believe in anything spiritual, it was just a crutch. They were doing that to try to get along well in life when life wasn’t all that great,” he said. “That led me down a road of living in a way that was without hope.

“... And then one day ... I was really kind of feeling spiritually famished, wanting something to read. And so, I pulled my wife’s Bible off the shelf, which she never read, and I never read, and I just started reading that.

“And when I started reading the words of Jesus, it just, my spirit and my heart just moved within me like, this man knows the truth, and he is the truth. And so, I started to explore the Christian faith more, and I realized that my atheistic beliefs were not true.”

For Torres, he came to know Christ after reaching the lowest point in his life. When he was 18, he was convicted of a felony for attempted burglary. He said it was at this point he turned to Jesus.