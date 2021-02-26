First Church of God welcomes two new pastors

Summit Christian College Professor Aaron Prohs and former student Domingo Torres have shifted their relationship to that of lead pastor and associate pastor at First Church of God in Scottsbluff.
They’ll be celebrating their new partnership with a soup luncheon on Sunday morning at the church.
Prohs, who has been a professor at Summit Christian College for 16 years, had Torres as a student a few years back while Torres was majoring in ministry studies with a focus in preaching and teaching.
About eight months ago, Prohs began preaching at First Church of God to fill in while its board looked for a full-time pastor. Not long after, Prohs invited Torres to preach there occasionally as well.
On Feb. 1, the two were officially named lead pastor and associate pastor, respectively, for the church.
“I kind of was like, I don’t really want to stay here. So, I started putting my applications out to like, 20 different churches across the U.S. and nothing went through,” Torres said. “And then once Aaron called me, that was just, ‘OK, well, I guess God wants me here.’”
Torres and Prohs were similar in that neither expected to wind up as a preacher. In fact, neither expected to be a Christian. Both accepted Christ into their lives a little later in life, neither having grown up in Christian homes.
Prohs accepted Christ at the age of 28 after reading his wife’s Bible one night when he had a desperate thirst for something spiritual to cling on to during a dark time in his life.
“Actually, my belief was that anybody who did believe in anything spiritual, it was just a crutch. They were doing that to try to get along well in life when life wasn’t all that great,” he said. “That led me down a road of living in a way that was without hope.
“... And then one day ... I was really kind of feeling spiritually famished, wanting something to read. And so, I pulled my wife’s Bible off the shelf, which she never read, and I never read, and I just started reading that.
“And when I started reading the words of Jesus, it just, my spirit and my heart just moved within me like, this man knows the truth, and he is the truth. And so, I started to explore the Christian faith more, and I realized that my atheistic beliefs were not true.”
For Torres, he came to know Christ after reaching the lowest point in his life. When he was 18, he was convicted of a felony for attempted burglary. He said it was at this point he turned to Jesus.
“I got in trouble before I became a Christian, and that was actually what propelled me to be Christian,” he said. “Kind of what prompted me to become a Christian was going to the lowest of low in my life, (the) deepest and darkest place that I put myself in.”
Torres said that while he is not proud of parts of his past, his testimony can help reach others and bring them closer to Christ as well.
“I share that because that’s my story. That’s part of how I became Christian, how God called me to be Christian,” he said. “It’s been a humbling thing in my life. Since God can use it, I’ve come to a place where I accept it.
“... If God can use a felon like me and embrace a child like me, my job is to extend that so other people can also experience that.”
Also, as someone who has grown a lot since he first believed in Christ, Prohs looks forward to pastoring the congregation at First Church of God to help them grow in their relationships with Christ.
“It’s been personally transforming to get me in the frame of mind, or the right spirit, to administer there,” he said. “And the thing I look forward to most is always that same transformation happening in other people — so growing more in the grace and the knowledge of the Lord Jesus and being able to do that and serve together in that.”
Torres looks forward to working alongside his former professor. Even though they are now pastors together, Torres said he still has a lot to learn from Prohs.
“The way I put it is you get to see a guy teach and expound on things he’s well-versed in,” he said. “I’ll be standing side by side with him and see his wisdom applied. … I’m still learning from him. He’s my mentor.”
First Church of God will be holding a soup luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 28, after the 10:30 a.m. worship service to welcome the new pastors to the church.