First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Panhandle health care workers

Holloway said the first vaccinations were an exciting event for Scotts Bluff County after a long nine months since COVID first hit the area, but there is much left to be done.

“Because we have our vaccine, this is an exciting day,” Holloway said. “It doesn’t mean this is the end of the COVID pandemic. We still have a lot of work to do. We still need to take the appropriate precautions, but with today, I think we can start to say this will be be the beginning of the end of COVID in western Nebraska. I’m excited to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to getting the vaccination.”

Nurses at Morrill County Community Hospital were delivering the vaccine to the first in the qualifying “1A” category beginning Tuesday. The vaccine will be distributed in phases, with those in health care and staff and people living at nursing homes among the first to get the vaccine. Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health Department have been working with hospitals, police and fire departments and other entities in the priority categories to compile a list of persons who are in those categories.