First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Panhandle health care workers

Health care workers were the first in the Panhandle to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
At Regional West Medical Center, Dr. Jeff Holloway, Regional West Physicians Clinic acting president, was the first to receive the first dose of a two-step vaccination. He was followed by Dr. Matthew Bruner, Regional West chief medical officer. Once the pair had received their shots, staff on hand watching, cheered.
“What a terrific day for our health care workers and for our community as we’ve been going through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Regional West President and CEO John Mentgen said.
As paramedic Amanda Stricker received her COVID-19 vaccine at Morrill County Community Hospital, she took a photo of herself. After a nurse completed giving her the shot, she took to her social media, sharing the photo.
The woman said she wanted others to see her get the vaccine, especially those in the Morrill County community. Stricker has been involved through Morrill County Community Hospital with emergency preparedness planning during the pandemic and promoting masking, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community. Now, she is promoting the need for people to get vaccinated.
“It is something we absolutely need to get more awareness out there about,” she said. “It is not this big scary thing that people should be concerned about. It’s important because it is the beginning of the end of this pandemic.”
Holloway said the first vaccinations were an exciting event for Scotts Bluff County after a long nine months since COVID first hit the area, but there is much left to be done.
“Because we have our vaccine, this is an exciting day,” Holloway said. “It doesn’t mean this is the end of the COVID pandemic. We still have a lot of work to do. We still need to take the appropriate precautions, but with today, I think we can start to say this will be be the beginning of the end of COVID in western Nebraska. I’m excited to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to getting the vaccination.”
Nurses at Morrill County Community Hospital were delivering the vaccine to the first in the qualifying “1A” category beginning Tuesday. The vaccine will be distributed in phases, with those in health care and staff and people living at nursing homes among the first to get the vaccine. Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health Department have been working with hospitals, police and fire departments and other entities in the priority categories to compile a list of persons who are in those categories.
Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director health preparedness and promotions, said this week that persons who qualify to receive the vaccination will be contacted and arrangements for getting the vaccination are made. The Nebraska National Guard also has representatives who have been making calls to make arrangements for the beginning of Phase 1b distribution, which encompasses first responders, those who work in education, food/ag, utility and transportation sectors. Phase 1c will begin vaccinations for persons 65 years of age or older, vulnerable populations and those who live in congregate settings, like students who live in dorms.
In accordance with a state formula, Regional West chief operating officer Tim Osterholm said the hospital was allocated 1,300 doses of the vaccine to start with for Phase 1.
Ninety to 100 people are scheduled to receive the vaccine this week at Morrill County Community Hospital. Administering the vaccine is much like administering any other vaccine, Kristine Anderson, infectious disease coordinator and a nurse at the Morrill hospital, said. The Panhandle is receiving the Moderna vaccine, which has less burdensome storage requirements than the vaccine being distributed by Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine can be refrigerated for one month, Anderson said, and put in the freezer for six months, making it more sustainable for rural hospitals like Morrill County Community Hospital.
Just as is done when other vaccines are administered, she said, patients are asked if they are feeling ill prior to getting the vaccination, if they have had allergic reactions to other vaccinates and other questions.
“Having an allergic reaction to another vaccine is not a contraindication to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it just means we will monitor a patient longer after they get the vaccine", she said.
Anderson said all people are monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine and for 30 minutes if they have experienced any adverse reactions to other vaccines in the past.
The vaccination process itself is not complete until a second dose is administered in four weeks, and even then it may take time for people to freely visit loved ones who may be in extended care centers and the like.
“No vaccine works immediately,” Bruner said. “We would hope that after the second dose, then restrictions would start to ease up. We’re still looking at masking, social distancing, hand hygiene for several more months. I think as the pandemic winds down in the Panhandle, we might then get to go see our loved ones. That is the goal. This is a step to let us get there.”
Stricker, like other paramedics and nurses from Morrill County Community Hospital who received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, reported little pain with the shot.
“I didn’t feel a thing,” Stricker said.
Tracy Sterkel, an employee at Morrill County Community Hospital, said, “It hurt less than the last flu shot I got.”
Sterkel said most of the people she works with or knows are “pro-vaccine,” so she anticipates they will be getting the vaccine, but she said whether or not the vaccine is painful is one of the most common questions she has heard.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, of Lincoln and a member of the Nebraska National Guard, will speak next week during the Monday briefing of PPHD’s call about the vaccination. Reichmuth spoke this week during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ call to encourage Nebraskans to get vaccinated. Sixty to 70% of Americans will need to take the vaccines in order for the nation to attain “herd immunity” from the coronavirus, he said.
Reichmuth has been addressing myths about the vaccine are circulating on social media, including that it causes infertility, was rushed into use, comes with a microchip, and causes genetic changes in those who get the shots.
“Please, don’t choose not to get this vaccination because of something you read on Facebook,” he said.