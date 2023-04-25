Discover Northwest Nebraska presented its first regional tourism industry awards to outstanding volunteers, frontline employees and businesses last week.

“We implemented the awards to showcase the people and places who are going above and beyond to make visitors feel welcome and inspire them to return,” said Discover Northwest Nebraska Director Kerri Rempp. “Our winners this year exemplify the friendliness and dedication northwest Nebraska is known for.”

The Business/Attraction of the Year award was given to Prairie Agate Rock Shop in Crawford. The business, owned by Gary and Valerie Homrighausen, received multiple nominations that noted the couple’s efforts to engage with customers, helping them understand local geological resources while offering a wide range of items in their shop.

The business has generated repeat visitors from across the country, and the Homrighausens play a large role in the planning of the state’s largest outdoor rock show year after year, the Crawford Rock Swap, held over Labor Day weekend.

The Sioux County Fair and Rodeo Board picked up the Tourism Volunteers of the Year award. This group of men and women has focused on organizing Harrison’s signature annual event since 1896. The fair features 4-H exhibits, livestock shows, a two-day rodeo, a dance, a parade, an art show, hog wrestling and a demolition derby.

Finally, Laure Sinn of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center won the Frontline Employee of the Year award. Sinn greets the center’s visitors with warmth and enthusiasm and happily shares her knowledge of the region as she showcases the center’s exhibits. She promotes other tourism stops in the area, suggesting attractions and restaurants, encouraging guests to stay in the area longer or come back for another visit. Sinn also has also served as the voice of the parade at the Crawford Fourth of July celebration and is the voice of the Harvest Moon Fall Festival each year.

“We had outstanding nominations in all three categories this year,” Rempp said. “Our winners rose to the top of an esteemed group, and all of our nominees deserve recognition for their efforts.”

The rest of the nominees included: Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub for Business/Attraction of the Year, the Dawes County Historical Museum’s Board of Directors and volunteers and Dave Hockenbary of Fur Trade Days in the Tourism Volunteers category, and Courtney Kouba of the Sandoz Center, Kennady Stack of Bean Broker, Pam Wing of Country Kitchen and Brooklyn Anderson of Just Love Coffee in the Frontline Employee category.

The awards were presented at Discover Northwest Nebraska’s Treasure Chest of the Northwest industry workshop, co-hosted by Chadrad Communications and the Heartland Center's committee for Rural Prosperity in Northwest Nebraska. More than 70 professionals in the regional tourism industry gathered for the event at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. The workshop provided networking opportunities, a brochure exchange and presentations on hospitality, mutual promotion and collaboration, and diversified marketing strategies.

“In addition to recognizing outstanding professionals, the event is a great way for our industry professionals to learn about each other and prepare for the upcoming tourism season,” Rempp said. “Residents and visitors can nominate businesses, employees and volunteers for next year’s awards until March 1, 2024, by visiting discovernwnebraska.com/industry-awards.”