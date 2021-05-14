First Lady Jennie Gordon to speak at EWC commencement

TORRINGTON - Eastern Wyoming College has announced that the First Lady of Wyoming, Jennie Gordon, has been selected as the commencement speaker at the 72nd annual event to be held on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the EWC Verl Petsch, Jr. Activities Center Gymnasium. Gordon will speak via pre-recorded video.

The first lady received her bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Wyoming. She worked for 15 years as a laboratory medical technologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She later served as a field service representative for Abbott Laboratories where she traveled throughout the western United States repairing and servicing laboratory equipment at hospitals, clinics and private practices.

When Governor Matthew H. Mead appointed her husband to serve as Wyoming Treasurer in 2012, Jennie took over management of the Merlin Ranch full time. The ranch has garnered national recognition for its environmental stewardship and conservation achievements, as well as efforts to promote the sale of Wyoming beef worldwide. Jennie previously served on the board of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and is a graduate of the Wyoming Leadership Education and Development (L.E.A.D.) class.