First Lady Jennie Gordon to speak at EWC commencement

TORRINGTON - Eastern Wyoming College has announced that the First Lady of Wyoming, Jennie Gordon, has been selected as the commencement speaker at the 72nd annual event to be held on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the EWC Verl Petsch, Jr. Activities Center Gymnasium. Gordon will speak via pre-recorded video.
The first lady received her bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Wyoming. She worked for 15 years as a laboratory medical technologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She later served as a field service representative for Abbott Laboratories where she traveled throughout the western United States repairing and servicing laboratory equipment at hospitals, clinics and private practices.
When Governor Matthew H. Mead appointed her husband to serve as Wyoming Treasurer in 2012, Jennie took over management of the Merlin Ranch full time. The ranch has garnered national recognition for its environmental stewardship and conservation achievements, as well as efforts to promote the sale of Wyoming beef worldwide. Jennie previously served on the board of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and is a graduate of the Wyoming Leadership Education and Development (L.E.A.D.) class.
Commencement is a ticketed event this year in order to comply with current health orders. Graduates earning an associate of applied science degree or certificate will participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony. Those graduates earning associate of arts, associate of science and associate degree in nursing will participate in the 2 p.m. ceremony. Each graduate was given a certain number of tickets for family and guests. Tickets must be presented at the door.
Jo Ellen Keigley, Testing and Career Services Coordinator will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 10 a.m. ceremony and Bob Creagar, Associate Professor, Math, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 2 p.m. ceremony. The national anthem will be sung by EWC students Taya Leija, Margaret Hughes and Emma Larsen. Ms. Sherri Warren, Assistant Professor, Department Head, Math/Science will serve as an interpreter for the hearing impaired for each ceremony.
Lesley Travers, president, will then provide a welcome and introduce special guests. Student senate president Destiny Covington will address the graduates on behalf of the students.
The recorded presentation by Gordon will be followed by EWC Foundation President Todd Peterson presenting the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Albert C. Conger Distinguished Service Award.
Roger Humphrey, vice president for academic services and interim vice president for student services, will present the candidates for graduation. Following will be the presentation of degrees and certificates by Robert Baumgartner, chair of the board of trustees.
The EWC commencement ceremony will be available by webcast.