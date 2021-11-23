First National Bank of Omaha to Acquire Western States Bank

OMAHA — First National of Nebraska, with its subsidiary First National Bank of Omaha (“FNBO”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Western States BanCorporation (“Western States”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Western States Bank, headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming.

Founded in 2006, Western States operates 10 branches across Northeastern Colorado, Western Nebraska, and Southeastern Wyoming. Western States has $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Western States’ customers and colleagues to First National Bank of Omaha,” said Clark D. Lauritzen, Chairman and President of FNBO. “Western States has a proud history and an excellent reputation, plus they share our values and commitment to community. We’re thrilled about this opportunity to grow and continue to serve customers in Colorado and Nebraska markets where we operate today, while introducing ourselves to new customers in the vibrant Wyoming communities of Laramie and Cheyenne.”