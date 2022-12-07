 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Presbyterian hosts Christmas Sing-Along fundraiser

First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff will host a Christmas Carol Sing-Along on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The sing-along will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. The program will include selections performed by various church ensembles including the Presbyterian Handbells and Chancel Choir, Four Piano Ensemble, vocal duets, with congregational carols and ending with Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

The public is invited for this fun sing-along. A free-will offering will be taken for the church’s choir scholarship program. The church is located at 101 E 20th St. in Scottsbluff.

