First State Bank, Riverstone Bank plan merger

On Tuesday, Riverstone Bank announced its application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to merge with First State Bank in Scottsbluff. As a precursor to the application filing, the Board of Directors of both banks voted unanimously to approve the potential merger subject to regulatory approval, according to a press release.

“Riverstone Bank is the ideal fit for First State Bank,” Marvin Hefti, chairman and CEO of First State Bank, said. “The merger preserves the community bank tradition that we have maintained since our investor group purchased the bank in 1977. We believe this transaction will only strengthen both banks.”

Mike Downey, the president of First State Bank, said, “We are extremely excited about the merger of two outstanding long-term Nebraska community banking organizations. For the customer, the combined bank will provide enhanced lending capacity, product offerings, and geographic reach. The retention of local management and employees was extremely important in our decision to merge. The management and staff at all of our Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado locations will remain in place to ensure continuity and stability for our customers. It’s a win-win for our faithful customers and dedicated employees.”