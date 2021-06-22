First State Bank, Riverstone Bank plan merger

On Tuesday, Riverstone Bank announced its application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to merge with First State Bank in Scottsbluff. As a precursor to the application filing, the Board of Directors of both banks voted unanimously to approve the potential merger subject to regulatory approval, according to a press release.
“Riverstone Bank is the ideal fit for First State Bank,” Marvin Hefti, chairman and CEO of First State Bank, said. “The merger preserves the community bank tradition that we have maintained since our investor group purchased the bank in 1977. We believe this transaction will only strengthen both banks.”
Mike Downey, the president of First State Bank, said, “We are extremely excited about the merger of two outstanding long-term Nebraska community banking organizations. For the customer, the combined bank will provide enhanced lending capacity, product offerings, and geographic reach. The retention of local management and employees was extremely important in our decision to merge. The management and staff at all of our Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado locations will remain in place to ensure continuity and stability for our customers. It’s a win-win for our faithful customers and dedicated employees.”
Steve Glade, president of Riverstone Bank, said, “Riverstone Bank has a strong presence in southeast Nebraska with branches in Eagle and Talmage, and a loan production office in Syracuse — but we’re looking to building upon that. First State Bank operates branches in Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska; Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Together, our combined presence will encompass nine locations across three states. The combined bank size will greatly improve overall efficiencies for our employees and customers. We will leverage existing leadership in all markets,” Glade said.
Once the acquisition is approved, long-time First State Bank executive Mike Downey will be named chief executive officer and Steve Glade will continue as president of Riverstone Bank. Rick Tuggle will serve as chief operations officer and Crystal Nielsen as chief financial officer.