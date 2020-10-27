First State Bank seeking canned goods, toys and coats for families in annual Gift of Love campaign

First State Bank is seeking donations to bring some holiday cheer to families in need. Becca Tompkins, the organizer said the bank typically gets between 310 and 330 children from Valley Christian Neighbors in Need program, who provide their holiday wishlist for the Tree of Names.
The Tree of Names will be available at Gering and Scottsbluff locations starting Thursday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. through Dec.9. Tompkins said the bank will have a socially-distanced strategy to give out names during bank hours instead of after-hours.
She said there will be designated parking spots and employees will ask volunteers to pick a category and age of the child, and bring out several options to choose from, adding there’s also a small treat if you pick names early.
“While supplies last, our dessert-maker will provide a 'goodie box' for anyone picking up a name.”
Tompkins said the gifts for children can be dropped off at either Gering or Scottsbluff branches, unwrapped. Wrapping paper can also be donated to the bank, which will be saved by the Knights of Columbus.
“We ask that gifts are unwrapped so we can make sure they are labeled correctly before the wrapping chaos at the Knights of Columbus, who do all the wrapping for all the gifts.”
There will also be Coats 4 Kids dropboxes in Gering and Scottsbluff branches for new coats to provide to kids through Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.
“We frequently see coats on wishlists, and it’s not a want, it’s a need,” Tompkins said. “We want to get those coats to kids before Christmas, as there’s a lot of cold weather between now and then.”
Coats not given away this year are saved for next season.
Tompkins said there’s not a specific need for the sizes, but asked that people might consider donating both smaller (2T, 3T) or larger (14 and above) sizes.
“Little and the really big are the sizes I can’t find all the time,” she said.
First State Bank is again partnering with schools to collect canned goods until Dec. 4, when employees pick them up to distribute to area food pantries and families. First State Bank will also partner with YMCA Scottsbluff for the Jingle Jog a fun run/walk 5K at the Monument Valley Pathway at the YMCA. Donating a new, unwrapped toy will save $10 on registration.
The final part of the program is the Truck of Love on Dec. 12, where the bank will be collecting new and used coats in good condition, gently used or new toys, cash donations and non-perishable goods from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Scottsbluff First State Bank parking lot.
Tompkins said those toys collected at the Truck of Love and YMCA events help “fill in the gap” if children in the same families get different amounts of toys. Tompkins said while it’s been a tough year for so many, she’s looking forward to the giving season.
“The only way The Gift of Love has been able to last for the last 39 years is because of community support,” she said. “I want to thank everyone for the generosity and love they show through the years.”
If there are any questions or concerns, Becca Tompkins can be contacted at 308-633-6109.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.