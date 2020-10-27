First State Bank seeking canned goods, toys and coats for families in annual Gift of Love campaign

“We frequently see coats on wishlists, and it’s not a want, it’s a need,” Tompkins said. “We want to get those coats to kids before Christmas, as there’s a lot of cold weather between now and then.”

Coats not given away this year are saved for next season.

Tompkins said there’s not a specific need for the sizes, but asked that people might consider donating both smaller (2T, 3T) or larger (14 and above) sizes.

“Little and the really big are the sizes I can’t find all the time,” she said.

First State Bank is again partnering with schools to collect canned goods until Dec. 4, when employees pick them up to distribute to area food pantries and families. First State Bank will also partner with YMCA Scottsbluff for the Jingle Jog a fun run/walk 5K at the Monument Valley Pathway at the YMCA. Donating a new, unwrapped toy will save $10 on registration.

The final part of the program is the Truck of Love on Dec. 12, where the bank will be collecting new and used coats in good condition, gently used or new toys, cash donations and non-perishable goods from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Scottsbluff First State Bank parking lot.