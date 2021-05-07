First State Bank, United Way hosting Virtual 5K Color Dash

SCOTTSBLUFF — First State Bank and the United Way of Western Nebraska board of directors present a Virtual 5K for the United Way Color Dash this year to benefit United Way. As communities start to recover from the pandemic, and restrictions start to loosen a bit, it is an opportunity for people to start getting out in smaller groups to do something fun while supporting United Way.
Participants can run or walk their own race, at their own pace, anytime from June 26 through July 26. You can run, jog or walk on a trail, on the treadmill, in the hills, on the track, whatever location you choose. Do it as a family, with your neighbors, friends, co-workers or your church group. Just get out and have fun.
Race bag pickup is set for Saturday, June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the First State Bank parking lot, 2002 Broadway in Scottsbluff at the kickoff event. You are welcome to grab your bag and go, or if you choose you can stick around to splash or be splashed with a little color.
Cost is $25 per person. All ages welcome. This includes a race bag, T-shirt, two packets of color and a holographic sticker. Three lucky dashers will win a prize package of one entry into the 2022 Color Dash, which will be back in person and bigger than ever at Five Rocks Amphitheater on June 4, 2022, and a Quack Sack (3 Ducks) in the 2021 Duck Draw on Sept. 18.
Registration is online at www.uwwn.org/race for the Virtual 5k for United Way Color Dash. Registration deadline is June 16