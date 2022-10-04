First state Holiday Passport program includes sites in Gering, Chadron

Three Panhandle attractions, including two in Gering, have been chosen for Nebraska Tourism’s first Holiday Passport program.

Legacy of the Plains Museum near Scotts Bluff National Monument, The Mixing Bowl Café at 1945 10th St. in Gering and The New Leaf Marketplace in Chadron are on the 20-stop list released Tuesday by the state tourism agency.

Five other locations are in west central Nebraska: Santa’s Workshop in North Platte’s Cody Park, Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow, Rustic & Red in Cozad, the Madrid General Store and Peppermill & EKV Lounge in Valentine.

Nebraska Tourism officials said in a press release that they wanted to build on the ongoing success of the summertime Nebraska Passport program, founded in 2010.

“There are many festive and fun experiences to be had during the holiday season in Nebraska, both from previous stops on our summer Passport (program) and brand-new destinations,” Passport program coordinator Madison Johnson said.

Nebraska Tourism Executive Director John Ricks added, “Passporting doesn’t have to be just a summer activity."

While the 70-stop summer program includes themed “mini-tours,” the smaller Holiday Passport version zeroes in on the single theme of “the best shopping, dining and holiday-ing in our state,” according to the press release.

Travelers will have from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1 to visit the attractions and get their stamps. Physical Holiday Passports will be available at participating stops starting in mid-October or may be preordered at NebraskaPassport.com/holiday.

Other Nebraska Holiday Passport locations are:

• Atkinson: Something Special by Marylin

• Creighton: SantaLand, Santa’s Workshop & Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House

• Edgar: Sugar Shack Home Décor

• Fremont: Milady Coffeehouse

• Grand Island: Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer

• Humboldt: Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden

• Lindsay: The Farmer’s Wife Boutique & Coffee Co.

• Minden: Nebraska’s Christmas City

• Nebraska City: Timbers at Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm

• Omaha: Gene Leahy Mall, Lauritzen Gardens

• Seward: Magical Lights of Seward