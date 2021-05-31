Fisher Family Solutions begins recreational classes

After Stephanie Fisher moved back to Goshen County to raise her family just outside of Lingle, the woman, who already had a business in Torrington, woke up one evening and had the idea to make her home and land a therapeutic ranch for children and to make available summer therapeutic and/or recreational activities for local youth.
Fisher moved away for 10 years after graduating, then decided to move back to raise her children in the community where she was raised about seven years ago. Her parents are Mike and Dee Anderson, who own Anderson Carpet in Lingle. She is married to Brandon Fisher and they have three children, Wyler, 14; Rogan, 12 and Kinley 10.
“They have had the opportunity to learn all about the animals and do a great job helping take care of them,” Fisher said. “We got a foundered pony and Brandon learned how to become a farrier so that we could care for the pony.”
After adding another outside building that it is mostly completed, the Fishers decided to offer more community activities for families and children.
“We are hoping to have an open house soon and invite the public out to see what all we have available,” Fisher said.
The ranch is located one mile north of Lingle, Wyoming, on the east side of the road. There are two tan and green Morton buildings, the address is 8295 Hwy. 85.
Days will be filled with different activities at both the Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center (the sister company), which is at 1765 West C St. in Torrington, at the ranch, and at the Lingle Fire Hall. Activities planned on the schedule include baking, ranching, game days, horse riding and even a volleyball camp.
Currently, Fisher has 13 people employed to help with all the different activities.
“Their skills range from licensed to professionally licensed mental health therapists to skills trainers,” she said. “We all work together to develop therapeutic and non-therapeutic group activity for kids. Different staff members chose groups that they felt would be fun for children. We know it is difficult to find activities for children in our area and we wanted to be able to offer a variety of options. We would love to do more high school lessons like financial independence, cooking, but there is not a huge request in our area for these classes right now.”
Fisher would like to have other classes added.
“It depends on the activity and the support the community has to participate in the activities,” she said. “We would like to offer as much as we can and while we do not have a community center, we would like to see this become an opportunity for community members to have more activities to do for our families. We have discussed the idea of having hours for the ranch so families can attend and see all the animals. Depending on the community response, we hope that this will continue through the summer and some activities to continue during the school year as well.”
As per the therapeutic portion of the ranch, Fisher said, “We have a mental health therapist, and we use the ranch to help us work with the clients. It has proven to be highly successful. It is the clients respond much better to brushing a horse or playing with baby goats and working though any issues than they do in traditional in-office talk therapy. It offers a relaxing environment that facilitates more in-depth discussion and personal reflection. “
Other classes offered later might be wilderness, mechanics, rock hunting, cooking, dancing, singing, archery, or roping. Fisher urges the public to let her know if they are interested in these other courses. Her ranch is up for beginning a class if there is enough interest.
Small snacks will be provided, but children are urged to bring their own water bottles, and if a ride is needed a fee of $5 will be charged.
Contact the Fisher’s by calling 719-469-2014 or 307-286-1407 email admin@fisherfamilysolutions.org, if you have any questions or to request an application. Once an application is complete, just call, text or email to get on the roster. Prepayment is required.