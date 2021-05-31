Fisher Family Solutions begins recreational classes

Days will be filled with different activities at both the Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center (the sister company), which is at 1765 West C St. in Torrington, at the ranch, and at the Lingle Fire Hall. Activities planned on the schedule include baking, ranching, game days, horse riding and even a volleyball camp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, Fisher has 13 people employed to help with all the different activities.

“Their skills range from licensed to professionally licensed mental health therapists to skills trainers,” she said. “We all work together to develop therapeutic and non-therapeutic group activity for kids. Different staff members chose groups that they felt would be fun for children. We know it is difficult to find activities for children in our area and we wanted to be able to offer a variety of options. We would love to do more high school lessons like financial independence, cooking, but there is not a huge request in our area for these classes right now.”

Fisher would like to have other classes added.