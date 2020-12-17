Five free movies close out '2020 Holiday Movie Magic' series at the SkyView Drive-In

For the final of the weekend the 2020 “Holiday Movie Magic,” Dec. 18-20 is packed with five holiday family-favorites at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater.
The weekend kicks off on Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. with “Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. He comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the young Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).
Following “Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. will be “Gremlins.”
In this film, a gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the `mogwai’ but does with the warning to never expose him to bright light or water and not to feed him after midnight. All of this happens, and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.
On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m., “A Christmas Story” will take the big screen. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who spends most of his time dodging a bully (Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift: a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad (Darren McGavin) but comforted by his doting mother (Melinda Dillon), Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.
Following “A Christmas Story” is the film “Christmas Vacation” at 7:30 p.m. In this fun holiday movie, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife and children as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. But then his hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property.
The weekend wraps up on Sunday, Dec. 20, with “White Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. In this holiday classic, singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys’ commander in World War II, whose quaint country inn is failing. So, the foursome decides to plan a yuletide miracle: a musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black!
Admission is free, but A free-will cash donation will be collected as patrons enter, with the proceeds split between the Midwest Theater and the “West Nebraska Arts Center this weekend Dec 18-20.
Gates will open 45 mins before the first showtime of the evening.
Sales for the 2021 Refillable Popcorn Bucket will also kick off this weekend, featuring the artwork of the new movie “Wonder Woman 1984,” which will open at the SkyView Drive-In on Christmas Night at 7 p.m. Buckets are priced at $12 for non-members and $10 for members. Refills are $3 for all of 2021. Special Bonus for Bucket Purchasers: one FREE Refill of Popcorn during the “Wonder Woman 1984” screening.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.