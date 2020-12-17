Five free movies close out '2020 Holiday Movie Magic' series at the SkyView Drive-In

For the final of the weekend the 2020 “Holiday Movie Magic,” Dec. 18-20 is packed with five holiday family-favorites at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. with “Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. He comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the young Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

Following “Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. will be “Gremlins.”

In this film, a gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the `mogwai’ but does with the warning to never expose him to bright light or water and not to feed him after midnight. All of this happens, and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.