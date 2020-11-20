Five more COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle reported

Panhandle Public Health District officials announced five more COVID-related deaths Friday, bringing the total deaths to 47.

Five additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle were reported: a Cheyenne County man in his 70s; two Morrill County men, one in his 60s and one in his 90s; a Scotts Bluff County man in his 60s; and a Sheridan County man in his 90s.

On Thursday, PPHD reported 11 additional deaths were confirmed in the Panhandle: a Box Butte County woman in her 80s; a Dawes County man in his 80s; a Grant County male in his 70s; a Kimball County man in his 60s; a Morrill County man in his 80s; two Scotts Bluff County women, one in her 60s and one in her 90s; two Scotts Bluff County men, one in his 60s and one his 70s; and in Sheridan County, two women in their 80s.

“As we enter November and December, a time of traditional gratitude sharing, please keep our most vulnerable Panhandle residents in your hearts. This is not the time to let our guard down so we all can remain safe during the COVID pandemic,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said in a press release.

Just a month ago, on Oct. 19, the Panhandle reported only 11 deaths had occurred over a six-month period.