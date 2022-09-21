Five trees planted for Gift of Trees project in the Panhandle

The Scotts Bluff County Administration Building lawn was the chosen site for participants in the Gift of Trees project to plant a young hackberry tree on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The project is a partnership between Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce and the Nebraska Natural Resources Districts (NRD), which aims to plant a tree in every county across Nebraska.

“Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce wanted to do this (Gift of Trees project), but it’s outside of our budget and scope,” Tammy Partsch, with Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, said. “So we needed a partner with contacts in the areas and counties across the state. The NRDs have worked with people in the counties and have contacts for where to get trees, where trees need to be planted.”

The organizations are planting trees to celebrate 150 years of Arbor Day and 50 years of Nebraska NRDs by gifting trees in planting ceremonies this fall and into the coming spring.

The partnership started on Sept. 20 by planting the project’s first tree at the Morrill County Courthouse in Bridgeport, followed by a second at the Garden County Courthouse in Oshkosh. Both trees planted were bur oaks. On Sept. 21, the partnership made a stop at the Banner County Courthouse in Harrisburg to plant a catalpa tree. The fourth tree, a hackberry, was planted at the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building in Gering. The hackberry was chosen because it looks similar to the honey locusts that are already established on the grounds

“They like this tree, the hackberry, better because the honey locusts have large pods that sometimes get really messy,” Partsch said.

She shared with the group of community members gathered at the administration building that on the first Arbor Day in 1872, one million trees were planted in Nebraska.

“Those early citizens saw the value of the new tree planting holiday and Nebraska City, as the home of Arbor Day Founder J. Sterling Morton, thanks them for that,” she said.

Chrissy Land, a western Nebraska community forestry specialist, got her bare hands into the Gering soil as she explained the best way to plant a potted tree. She demonstrated her points with the hackberry tree and fielded questions from the audience.

“Our trees are only in containers temporarily to get them from the nursery to their destination,” Land said. “It’s like taking home a goldfish in a bag of water, they’re only meant to be in that container for a short amount of time.”

She went through the process of preparing the hole to the proper depth, exposing the roots, placing the tree, filling the hole with dirt, water, proper mulching and staking a tree to battle high winds. Land continually reiterated the importance of watering and maintaining both young and old trees through drought conditions.

“Any day above 40 degrees (Fahrenheit) in the winter, get out there, water your trees,” Land said. “It doesn’t matter what age they are, how big they are, what species they are — trees are drought tolerant, they are not drought survivors all of the time. So it’s really important to take your hose out or turn your sprinkler on and water everything underneath the canopy of that tree.”

After the hackberry was planted, those in attendance gathered to sign a commemorative shovel and take a group photo to mark the event.

After planting the fourth tree at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, the partnership planted a tree in a special ceremony at the North Platte NRD building to mark it’s significant role in conservation. From there, Partsch will be heading to the Upper Elkhorn NRD to continue the Gift of Trees program.

The Gift of Trees project is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the Nebraska Forest Service and the Friends of Arbor Lodge Foundation.