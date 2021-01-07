Flyover Brewery approved for liquor license expansion

Something’s brewing downtown. The Flyover Brewing Company planned growth got a stamp of approval at Monday night’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting.

The council voted 3-1 to allow the liquor license to cover their expansion.

Co-Owners Andrea Margheim, husband Joe, and Peter Meyer bought the building to the south of the old Homestake Antique Mall on 1820 Broadway, which Margheim said Thursday was a bit of a “dream come true.”

“We just felt like we couldn’t miss that opportunity,” she said. “Because that was like our one good chance for pretty seamless expansion.”

She said the remodel would be in three parts, including an additional dining room addition and more room in the back for office space, storage, brewing and canning. They would also add a 25-foot by 9-foot patio. Margheim said she hopes to have the remodel done “before the summer,” to offer space for private events.

“We’re opening up the front portion to be an expanded dining room, that can be used for private parties, holiday parties, graduation, open houses, rehearsal dinners, class reunions, things like that, with a little bit more patio space,” she said.