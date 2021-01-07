 Skip to main content
Flyover Brewing Company approved for liquor license expansion
Something’s brewing downtown. The Flyover Brewing Company planned growth got a stamp of approval at Monday night’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting.

The council voted 3-1 to allow the liquor license to cover their expansion.

Co-Owners Andrea Margheim, husband Joe, and Peter Meyer bought the building to the south of the old Homestake Antique Mall on 1820 Broadway, which Margheim said Thursday was a bit of a “dream come true.”

“We just felt like we couldn’t miss that opportunity,” she said. “Because that was like our one good chance for pretty seamless expansion.”

She said the remodel would be in three parts, including an additional dining room addition and more room in the back for office space, storage, brewing and canning. They would also add a 25-foot by 9-foot patio. Margheim said she hopes to have the remodel done “before the summer,” to offer space for private events.

“We’re opening up the front portion to be an expanded dining room, that can be used for private parties, holiday parties, graduation, open houses, rehearsal dinners, class reunions, things like that, with a little bit more patio space,” she said.

She said the other side of expansion is a larger canning operation, which she said may take a while to get rolling.

Margheim said while the pandemic is “bad timing,” she thinks the expansion will do well.

“Obviously, sales are down, but right before the pandemic, we had been really doing well and growing,” she said. “Hopefully, we can continue that once these things let up a little bit.”

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

