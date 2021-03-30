For more than 75 years, Foland Machinery has been providing parts and service to keep the dryland ag community running.

Doyle Foland started the business in 1945, but sometime this spring, Dale Foland will close up shop at the business his father started.

Doyle was originally from Missouri, but health issues caused his doctor to tell him to get out of the humidity, and Doyle moved to Lingle, Wyoming. His work would take him to Sidney to the Minneapolis Moline warehouse on Forrest Street to get parts. Eventually, the previous owners wanted to sell, and Doyle took over the business.

Doyle has since died, and Dale and his brother, Ken, incorporated and ran the business, supplying parts for Minneapolis Moline, Oliver and Allis Chalmers products among others. A couple of years back, Ken died as well, leaving Dale to run the shop on his own.

The process has begun to return stock and set up an auction to sell product and supplies, but Dale Foland doesn’t quite know what he’s going to do when the shop closes.

“I haven’t got that far yet,” he said.

Foland, who started working in the shop in 1972 when he was 23, said at this point, it just doesn’t make sense for him to stay open.

“I’m probably sad more than anything else,” he said. “I’ll miss the people.”

After a stint away at college, Foland returned to Sidney because his father needed the help.

“Our trade territory was mainly Highway 30,” he said. “We’d be 30-40 miles either side of Highway 30 with the dryland operators, then from Ogallala to Cheyenne. Big trade area.”

Over the years, and still today, Foland likes to be able to track down the parts his customers need, but there are fewer and fewer of the older machines around.

“I’m doing a lot of shipping to Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Texas,” he said. “Wherever they’ve got somebody to restore them.”

In past years, farmers would have come to Foland looking for parts and supplies. Today, it’s more and more restoration projects.

“There’s a few of them still running,” Foland said. “In the Sandhills, mainly.”

Although he doesn’t work on equipment these days, Foland recalls one particular restoration project he was proud of.

“I took a manure spreader apart, took it clear apart,” he said. “I cleaned it all up, painted it up. That probably took me three months pretty steady, working hard at it. ... Makes you feel good when you get it done.”

Over the years, the Internet has changed the way people search for parts, but Foland has maintained.

“I have a lot of contacts, and keep calling everybody to see what somebody comes up with,” he said. “There’s a lot of them in Minnesota, Michigan. If I need something, that’s where I go.”

Foland said he’ll always appreciate the people he encountered through the business, but he understands times have changed in his business and in farming itself.

From the time he started to today, Foland’s role has changed within the company.

“I was in the shop most of the time, so I never really understood what all went on over here,” he said. “In the last two years (since Ken’s death), it’s all gotten thrown at me, and I’m still learning.

“When I was younger, dad had me coming in stocking these (parts) bins. He’d get a parts order in, and I’d come over and put all the parts in the bins. Now, I’m closing up, and I’ve got to take all the parts out of the bins, bag it up, box it up.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.