Following the family business

Dr. Daryl Wills never pushed his grandson into becoming a chiropractor; it was just something Blake Wills had an interest in. However, his grandfather was an inspiration which led to Blake following in his footsteps and, as of this year, joining his practice.

“It was pretty simple. I was 14 years old; we had to do a job shadow thing for school, so I couldn’t think of anything better than to go watch him work for a day,” Blake said. “I always knew I wanted to go into the medical field but I didn’t really know what. I loved working with my hands, though, and I got to see what he did on a daily basis and yeah, I just knew this was exactly what I wanted to do. From age 14 I’ve never looked back.”

The younger Dr. Wills graduated from Logan University in St. Louis, Missouri, in December 2021. By mid-January, he was officially working at Wills Chiropractic Clinic in Scottsbluff alongside his grandfather. In the office, though, he goes by Dr. Blake to avoid confusion; his grandfather is known as Dr. Wills.

The office offers a variety of chiropractic methods. Daryl and Blake provide adjustments, low-level laser therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, acupuncture, rehabilitation exercises and nutritional counseling. Some patients visit monthly; others have a dedicated care plan and come in often at the beginning of the plan but less as their injuries heal. Patients can refer their friends and family to the practice, and the Wills thank them by putting their name up on a board near the entrance.

“Our job is to help people get healthier, get them out of pain, do it without drugs if we can and definitely without surgery, and then help to maintain a lifestyle. We try to teach them how to do that and give them as much help as we can,” Daryl explained.

When Blake has a question, he can turn to his grandfather for guidance. Daryl has more than his fair share of experience; he’s been in the profession for 49 years. For more than four decades, he was based in Gering, but two years ago he moved to a smaller Scottsbluff location at 416 Valley View Dr., Suite 1300.

When he first started up his practice, he said there were around 75 chiropractors in Nebraska. Today, there are more than 800.

Daryl grew up on a farm and did tasks which required a lot of lifting, “so I ended up using conservative healthcare, osteopathic first and then chiropractic,” he said. “My mother was very much into holistic health and had a lot of influence on me, so I decided I wanted to get into health. I wanted to be a doctor ever since I was four years old.”

When Blake joined the practice, Daryl said it created a different dynamic but was a good change overall. Now they can be open for longer and can make the clinic more accessible for their patients.

For Blake, coming back to the area where his family had lived for generations was never a particular goal. It was just happenstance that turned out for the better.

“When I started chiropractic school, I had no intention of coming back here,” Blake said. “It didn’t really hit me until about halfway through school where I was thinking about internships, where I wanted to practice, what would be the best fit for me and ... I saw that it was a really good opportunity, especially coming right out of school, coming to an established practice where I knew the family.”

Blake shadowed his grandfather for his final university internship, seeing how he treated his patients and getting a first-hand experience on what a chiropractic job entails. By the time he actually started his new job, he was already familiar with everything about it.

Daryl isn’t the only family he found himself working with. His aunt works as an office manager at the practice, as well. Two chiropractic assistants and receptionists work there. They aren’t related to the Wills family, but with how team-oriented the business is, they’re still close nonetheless.

In addition to her office work, Daryl’s daughter Melissa also operates a weight loss and healthy lifestyle system in a section of the clinic. Daryl said he might invest more time there as Blake expands the business in the future.

“I’ve felt that all I’ve done over the years is building a practice, building a reputation, that I’d like to pass that on to someone, and when he decided to become a chiropractor, it was a blessing, and the patients love him. They’ve been very receptive. He’s been doing a good job with the patients and I couldn’t be happier,” Daryl said. “He’s doing exactly what God intended for him to do, and it turned out to be in my world, too, so we’re very grateful for that.”

