Food fair to host around 30 vendors from the Wyobraska-Colorado region

The sizzling sound of grilling meat and the delicious smell of unhealthy fried food will waft through the city of Gering on Friday, July 9, as around 30 food vendors will set up downtown for the annual Oregon Trail Days food fair.

Organizer Jodi Ruzicka said the fair will have everything from cotton candy and popcorn to Mexican and barbecue. Vendors will range from non-profit fundraisers like the Cub Scouts hot dog stand to restaurants who take their food mobile for the evening. Vendors will be from all over the Panhandle and include a few from Colorado and Wyoming, too.

“It’s a good way to make money for your organization — church groups and stuff — we have a lot of those,” Ruzicka said. “Some of our main food vendors that come that have establishments in town, I think they mainly come out because they want to get word out with their business. So, it’s a good way for them to advertise their business.”

Ruzicka said that typically thousands of people come out for the food fair, and with the car show going on too, it will be a great atmosphere.

“With the car show going on down there, too, and they’re going to have music and stuff, it just takes up the whole main street,” she said. “We’re also going to have a water slide for the kids by the Civic Center. It’s a fun event.”