Food, folks and fun celebrated at annual Oktoberfest

The 48th annual Oktoberfest in Sidney hit its high point on Saturday with a day full of food and fun.

Oktoberfest began on Friday with an opening ceremony at the Sidney Fairgrounds. The ceremony was followed by an afternoon and evening filled with free entertainment from Sidney High School vocal, cheer, and dance teams and other acts from Chadron, Denver and Scottsbluff.

Festivities continued early Saturday morning with a Fun Run that ended at the Oktoberfest tent, a four-person scramble golf tournament at Hillside Golf Course, and the annual Oktoberfest parade in downtown Sidney.

The parade showcased Sidney’s community with appearances by the Sidney Fire Department, local marching bands, the public library, and much more.

Entertainment and food were plentiful throughout the day on Saturday in and around the Oktoberfest tent. Crowds enjoyed performances from local dance teams before Glayva, Irish and Scottish dancers from Denver, took the stage.

Sidney locals and siblings Kevin and Christy Nameth have been coming to Oktoberfest for over 30 years.

“Mom and dad used to bring us,” Christy Nameth said.

The Nameths said that one of the selling points of Oktoberfest was the sheer variety of things to experience.

“There’s plenty to do with the craft fair and food and farmers market,” said Kevin’s wife, Ladonna Nameth.

That variety also drew in newcomer resident Kelsey Green, who had moved to town just six days before Oktoberfest began.

“We’re just trying to get a feel for what it’s like to live here and the local scene,” said Green.

Green’s kids were also experiencing their first Oktoberfest, and spoke highly of the event.

“I love it,” said daughter Emily, who was excited to see the new friends she had already made at school dance on the stage in the big tent.

“So far the people here are awesome, they’re super nice,” Green said of Sidney. She plans to bring her family back to Oktoberfest next year.

Other acts planned Saturday included country favorites performed by Cheyenne’s Freddie Marquez, a display from the Denver and District Pipe Band and Dancers, and a closing act by the Hector Anchondo Band from Omaha.

There was plenty to do outside of the tent as well. A craft fair and Oktoberfest Market provided a unique shopping experience throughout the event, and a car show took place at nearby Legion Park. Husker fans could even watch the game together after kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest will wrap up on Sunday with activities in the morning and afternoon. Breakfast and lunch options will be available starting at 10 a.m. A church service will take place in the tent, followed by the annual wiener dog races.

The final event on Sunday will be a flag retirement ceremony in the arena, giving locals a chance to honorably retire old, faded, or tattered flags.