Food giveaway does more then feed the hungry

On Friday, around 1,000 cases of meat were distributed to community members.

The giveaway was the third time a Convoy of Hope truck has stopped in the area, and the first where meat was given away. The event, held in the old Albertson’s, was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but things began moving along earlier.

“People were lining up at 7:40,” Pastor Tim Hebbert of Gering Zion Church said .

By the time, a Star-Herald reporter arrived at 9:15 a.m., a long line was weaving through the parking lot. A group of pastors and volunteers worked to unload the trucks as quickly as possible, but hit a snag when they opened the second trailer.

“Some of the pallets had slid,” said Hebbert.

While some could be pulled out with a forklift, many had to be handed down out of the truck and passed from one volunteer to the next until the cases were where they needed to be.

Each case contained 20 pounds of meat, some pork and some chicken, and shredded cheese. Each vehicle was allotted one box.

While the purpose of Convoy of Hope is to help feed communities during times of need, Pastor John Mulholland said the food giveaways have done more than just feed the hungry.

“It meets a need that people have,” he said. “But it also shows the community that churches can work together and be unified.”

At least a dozen churches were represented at the event.

Mulholland, the lead pastor at WestWay Christian Church, said when he first arrived in the area three and a half years ago, the unity wasn’t there.