‘For a great cause’

Bikers model prom dresses for charity event.

The music began playing as Chris Ruff headed to the stage in a blue prom dress. He was the first of 18 bikers to take part in the first P.U.B.s Sisterhood Bikers in Dresses prom charity event held Saturday at the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall.

“I love it,” he said after his runway modeling debut. “It’s for a great cause.”

The cause was to provide prom attire for Panhandle students who might not otherwise be able to afford everything that goes with attending prom.

The cost of going to prom is not cheap. According to promgirl.com, attending prom could cost up to $2,100. A dress alone can cost from $100-$600, shoes from $30-$150, and the list of expenses goes on from prom tickets to attend the dance, makeup, tux rental, etc. Many young people can’t afford that kind of expense.

Bikers in Dresses

Rodney Graves spins in his orange prom dress Saturday, March 12, at the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall during the runway show for the first Bikers in Dress prom charity. The event was brought together by the P.U.B.s Sisterhood to help area students with covering the cost of attending prom.

“We don’t want any kid to say they couldn’t go to prom because they couldn’t afford it,” P.U.B.s Sisterhood secretary Chris Graves said. So the group decided to hold a fundraiser.

A few years ago the UMF group of bikers would hold a Prom Dress Poker Run. The bikers would slip into dresses and raise money riding their motorcycles in a Poker Run. The cold wind up the dress brought an end to the run, but not an end to a desire to help.

“We (the P.U.B.s Sisterhood) started talking about ways we could help and we came up with the Bikers in Dresses idea,” Graves said. “We asked the guys, most of them are our husbands, and they said, ‘Sure honey. We’d love to do it.’”

And the Bikers in Dresses prom charity was born.

Bikers in Dresses

Cory Kaufman (left) and Mike Graves dance their way down the runway Saturday during the Bikers in Dresses prom charity event. A total of 18 bikers modeled prom dresses for the charity event to help cover the cost of prom for students in the area.

From 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. young people could come to the mall, try on dresses, sign up for prizes, get tuxedoes, shoes, jewelry and more. They held raffles, gave away dinners, gift bags and more.

“No cost to the kids,” Graves said.

Kassi Alday looked through the dresses, selected one to try on and said, “People who don’t have the money can come out a get a dress, makeup and jewelry; it’s pretty awesome.”

Bikers in Dresses

Ellena Prouty was one of the many young ladies who were able to take advantage of the Bikers in Dresses event. She said, "I'm so grateful."

When Graves and the other members of the Sisterhood first arrived, they had one big tote. Potter Wheel met them with three additional totes full of prom dresses. The donations continued to come in.

“They have some beautiful dresses,” Ellena Prouty said as she prepared to try on one of the dresses. “It’s a great way to bring the community together.”

Bikers in Dresses

Chris Ruff got the action started as he heads to the runway for the first Bikers in Dresses prom charity held Saturday at Uptown Scottsbluff Mall. A total of 18 bikers took part in the runway show.

Prouty was, however, slowed from heading to the dressing room because she kept getting distracted by the models walking the runway.

The models picked their own music – some walked the runway alone, some with a niece or their daughter. They danced and struck poses as the large crowd cheered.

“I think this is a wonderful charity event for the community,” Uptown Scottsbluff mall general manager Christa Pelster said of the Bikers in Dresses prom charity.

Bikers in Dresses

Destineey Soto walks the runway with her dad, Jay Soto, for the Bikers in Dresses prom charity held by the P.U.B.s Sisterhood at the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall Saturday.

Mike Wiedeman was crowned Mr. Sisterhood at the Bikers in Dresses prom charity held Saturday at Uptown Scottsbluff Mall. He modeled a number of dresses during the event. Adam Leavenworth was first runner up and Cory Kaufman was second runner up.

If you have a dress, shoes, jewelry or cash you would like to donate or if you need help affording prom, contact Michele Ruff at 308-765-5089 or Chris Graves at 308-631-0118.

“It’s so funny,” Prouty said watching the runway show before heading to the dressing room to try on a dress. “It’s so cool and I’m so grateful.”

