For Catharine Houstoun, goal of providing the best patient care never changes

Catharine Houstoun, RN, IBCLC, has made a career out of helping children and their parents get through what can be their most difficult times.
Houstoun had already been in nursing for a couple of years when she and her husband, Justin, moved to Scottsbluff from their native Colorado. She took a position on Regional West’s Pediatrics Unit, and worked in the department for eight years. After a year in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), she became the hospital’s lactation educator.
In her 15 years in nursing, Houstoun said she’s learned the importance of each patient’s story.
“Everyone has a story, and it’s important to let people tell their story,” she said, “And to try to understand their story on a certain level. I’ve learned that a lot through my career in the different avenues I’ve taken.
“It’s also the stories of different people I’ve worked with. We all have different backgrounds. We all have different ways our life has taken us to the point we’re at now. It’s important to understand that, and to let people have their own story.”
Houstoun’s story began watching her mother, Crystal Day, run a home-care agency, giving Houstoun the opportunity to see how her mom handled a nursing career and observe the many avenues a career in nursing can take.
“There are so many different options when you get into the field,” Houstoun said. “There is bedside versus administration versus technology; so many different areas that nurses can go explore. It’s a very interesting field to get into.”
In addition to Day, Houstoun said she’s learned from every nurse she’s worked with over the years.
“I have learned so much from each and every one of my colleagues that I’ve had, whether it be how to communicate with a patient better or how to do a certain skill better,” she said. “I think it’s really important to be able to learn from other people always and never shut someone off. I’ve had so many mentors throughout my nursing career.”
Being a pediatric nurse was a challenging role, Houstoun said. She had to remember that in each situation, the child and their parents were likely going through the worst days of their lives. Her role was to meet them on that level and help them get through their fear and anxiety.
“Seeing children sick is very hard,” she said.
About five years ago, Houstoun established a breastfeeding support group to help encourage and educate new mothers. Through that program, she has developed many friendships with mothers with whom she has worked.
“That honestly has been probably the biggest highlight of my career,” she said. “Watching my patients struggling feeding their babies, then you watch them as they grew up together. I’ve helped them through those challenges, and then we have a chubby baby on the other end. That’s definitely the goal. That support group was definitely rewarding as a nurse.”
Over the years, technology and medications and procedures may change, but Houstoun said the role of nursing remains the same.
“At the end of the day, caring for patients remains the same, and it will always remain the same,” she said. “Our ultimate goal as a nurse is to be with the patient and provide the best care that we can, and that’s not going to change.”