For Catharine Houstoun, goal of providing the best patient care never changes

“There are so many different options when you get into the field,” Houstoun said. “There is bedside versus administration versus technology; so many different areas that nurses can go explore. It’s a very interesting field to get into.”

In addition to Day, Houstoun said she’s learned from every nurse she’s worked with over the years.

“I have learned so much from each and every one of my colleagues that I’ve had, whether it be how to communicate with a patient better or how to do a certain skill better,” she said. “I think it’s really important to be able to learn from other people always and never shut someone off. I’ve had so many mentors throughout my nursing career.”

Being a pediatric nurse was a challenging role, Houstoun said. She had to remember that in each situation, the child and their parents were likely going through the worst days of their lives. Her role was to meet them on that level and help them get through their fear and anxiety.

“Seeing children sick is very hard,” she said.

About five years ago, Houstoun established a breastfeeding support group to help encourage and educate new mothers. Through that program, she has developed many friendships with mothers with whom she has worked.