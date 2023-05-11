One man’s passion for trees and forests was recognized with a prestigious award from the Nebraska Forest Service on Thursday afternoon.

North Platte Natural Resources District Resource Conservation Coordinator Todd Filipi was surprised with the Nebraska State Foresters Award during the NPNRD board’s regular meeting. The award is given annually to people and organizations whose conservation efforts are especially impactful and actively create a legacy.

Nebraska State Forester John Erixson came out to present the award to Filipi and thank him for his work advocating for and supporting the trees and forests of Nebraska.

Erixson cited Filipi’s involvement with programs like Trees for Nebraska’s Towns, which supports planting trees in smaller communities. For eight years Filipi has delivered and demonstrated how to properly plant the right trees on various parcels of land.

“Todd helps us reach into communities that we would not normally be able to reach into, and for that we thank you,” Erixson said.

Filipi has also collaborated with the Nebraska Forest Service on projects at Bayard Elementary School and the implementation of the Arbor Day Foundation EAB Grant in Bayard and Bridgeport. He is an ongoing contributor to the Waterwise Grant program at the Ever Green House in Gering.

“Todd, you’re receiving this award for your consistent and steady voice for trees and forests in Nebraska, for your willingness to share your knowledge with the students and the youth in Nebraska through programs like ‘Branch Out,’ and for your commitment to conservation,” Erixson said. “You have influenced countless Nebraskans on tree and forestry issues and promote good forestry throughout the state. For this we thank you.”

Filipi said that although he was proud to receive the Nebraska State Foresters Award, recognition was never his goal.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” he said. “It’s good to be recognized, but that’s not why I’m doing this. I love trees and I love the resource, and I’m trying to do good things for conservation. That’s my motivation, and I’m glad I get to share that passion with others and hopefully carry it on.

“I’m trying to plant trees for the next generation, so I’m not going to be able to enjoy a lot of what I do. I’m trying to share my passion and carry it on and do good things for conservation.”

Though Filipi will likely never see many of the trees he plants reach full maturity, he hopes the act will make an impression on future generations.

“They’re the ones that are going to carry this on and become the next generation of conservationists that need to be aware and know the ins and outs,” he said. “I love kids and seeing the smiles on their faces as they grasp the concepts. Hopefully they’ll have the same resources and things to enjoy that I enjoyed growing up in the outdoors. I enjoy sharing it with them.”

Filipi extended his thanks to the communities with which he works closely, particularly the landowners who recognize the importance of planting trees and support the projects he’s a part of.

“We can’t do any of this without the community’s help and support,” he said. “We rely on the landowners of Nebraska especially, and I appreciate them reaching out and working with me and putting up with me at times, so it’s a group effort.”

Erixson said Filipi’s enthusiasm inspires many others to plant and care for trees all across Nebraska. He encouraged everyone to take a few steps outside their homes and appreciate the many ways trees support and enrich our lives.

“Trees do lots of amazing things for us,” Erixson said, “so get out and enjoy them.”