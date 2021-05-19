Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup gets electrical makeover

What’s it like to drive the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup that Ford unveiled Wednesday night?
Ask Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, after stumping for his infrastructure plan at a Ford plant in Michigan, the president got behind the wheel of an electric F-150 prototype.
The 78-year-old commander-in-chief stomped the accelerator and bolted out of camera range.
He hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, then looped back to the reporters.
“That sucker’s quick,” Biden said, and then he floored it for a second lap.
Tom Horne, general manager of Fremont Ford in Scottsbluff, said it could be six months before the all-electric Lightning appears at western Nebraska dealerships.
Horne isn’t worried about the delay, given the historic success of the F-150.
For model years 2018-2020, Ford sold an average of 864,000 F-150s annually, and recent design updates have been popular. Ford’s re-engineered aluminum-body F-150s can carry more cargo, and are more powerful and fuel efficient than the models they replaced. A new feature — electrical outlets in the pickup’s box — can power electrical devices at construction sites and campsites. Thousands of Texans plugged their homes into their F-150s during the February ice storms.
Drew Allen, a salesman at Fremont Ford, said the best way to get an idea of what the new F-150 Lightning will be like is to get behind the wheel of the Mustang Mach-E at Fremont Ford.
Currently, the all-wheel drive Mach-E is the loaner for customers whose vehicles are being serviced at Fremont.
What distinguishes electric vehicles from fuel-powered counterparts?
It’s stump-pulling torque and acceleration.
To demonstrate, Allen rolls off the Fremont lot on East 20th Street and turns south onto Highway 26 in the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric version of the automaker’s iconic sports car.
Pointing south on Highway 26, Allen increases to 40 mph and then punches the accelerator. In a wink, numerals on the digital display race from 40 mph to 75 mph.
“You’ll know why Ford gave this car the Mustang badge after putting your foot into it,” Allen said.
The four-door, all-wheel drive Mach-E has a range of 300 miles. A home-charging station can top off the batteries in about eight hours, but a super-charging station can bring up the charge to 80% in 47 minutes.
Most of the region’s charging stations are along Interstate 80 in the southern Panhandle, but there are several in the Scottsbluff area, including two at the Fremont dealership.
“Within a year or two, charging stations will be all over the place. Today you can easily get across the state,” Horne said.
Allen said it’s natural that Ford would make the F-150 pickup its mainstay in the bid to become a major player in the electrical vehicle market. Acceptance is growing along with brand recognition, buyers can get tax incentives up to $7,500, and charging stations are steadily multiplying.
“The F-150 is the best truck on the market,” Allen said. “If they can do with the F-150 what they did with the Mach-E, it’s going to be insane.”