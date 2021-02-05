Former Chadron State player Don Beebe had a historic NFL career

Beebe was thankful for the six years he spent with the Bills. When he moved on, he spent a year with the expansion Carolina Panthers, but he really wanted to go to Green Bay, having talked about the possibility with Lofton, who spent nine years as a Packer himself. The news came that he was signing with the Packers while Beebe was finishing up his degree in Chadron.

“Finally, I get my opportunity,” Beebe said, “So when I was out in Chadron, I got the call from the Packers that spring. I was like, ‘Finally, I get to go to Green Bay, a championship team, great community, just like Buffalo.’ It was iconic. When you win a Super Bowl in a Packer uniform, you’re iconic for the rest of your life in that city.

“(Lofton) said to me one time — I’ll never forget it, I don’t even remember where we were — but he said, ‘Beebs, if your career doesn’t end in Buffalo, go to Green Bay, man. You would love it in Green Bay. It’s hallowed ground. People are crazy, and it’s a lot like here.’ And he was right. James was right.”

Play Super Bowl BINGO! Get your online game card here Play this football BINGO game online as you watch Kansas City and Tampa Bay play Sunday in Superbowl LV.

It was in Green Bay where Beebe and a team led by Hall of Famers, quarterback Brett Favre and defensive lineman Reggie White, were able to win Super Bowl XXXI, beating the New England Patriots.

Beebe finally had a championship.