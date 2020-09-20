Former Kimball woman finds herself in musical career

Although RaShelle “Ro” Myra fell in love with music as a child, she spent years running from it. Instead, she took a safer route with more reasonable aspirations.
Watch starherald.com Wednesday for a new video from Ro Myra.
One day, she finally decided enough was enough, kicked off her shoes and headed off the beaten path. Now, she’s preparing for the release of her upcoming, self-produced album “Nowhere, Nebraska.”
Growing up in Kimball, she immersed herself in music as much as she could. When she began taking piano lessons, her teacher Pat Randolph exposed her to classical music.
“I got into band as soon as I could, playing sax,” she said. “I always wanted to play in an orchestra.”
There wasn’t an orchestra program, unfortunately, and she’s never lost the desire to learn to play the cello. A lack of string-related opportunities weren’t her only disappointment.
“I remember being around 6, maybe, and finding out some of the contemporary artists I had been listening to hadn’t written their own songs,” she said. She said she felt jipped. “I’ve been writing songs ever since I could write, granted, they probably weren’t very good. I’d like to think they’ve improved.”
She dreamed of performing her songs on that level someday, but growing up in a small town, she felt the only way out was college.
“I didn’t know you could be self-taught,” she said. “I didn’t know you could be an artist and you could still do something great with your life without going to college.”
She went to the University of Nebraska where she studied piano performance and quickly realized it wasn’t what she had imagined. Although she has a deep love for classical music, she was tired of playing the work of other composers in a practice room with bad acoustics for eight hours a day.
“I wanted to play my music,” she said.
Still, she trudged forward applying for scholarships and fellowships and racking up college credits.
“I got paid to get two masters degrees and two undergrad degrees,” she said. “I was falling into stuff that I was good at, but not necessarily something I was born to do.”
She spent some time teaching, joining Teach for America and working in inner-city schools and continued to study.
As she neared the end of one of her degrees, she found herself with money she needed to use by the end of the semester. She’d completed what she needed for her degree, so she decided to take some of the “most ridiculous classes.”
Among them were swimming and music composition. Through her composition classes, she was connected with a composer who had once been given a life-changing opportunity to study under a famous composer at Yale. He was expected to pay it forward and he chose Myra.
“That was the biggest gift,” she said. “While I was studying under him, he said, ‘You can keep running away from music if you want to, but you are musician and you’re running away from yourself.’”
It was a pivotal moment for Myra, leading her to realize that she had been running, that she had allowed logic to push her dreams to the back of her mind.
“I felt like I had to have a ‘real’ job,” she said. “I didn’t know that it was OK to be what I’ve been since I was a little girl writing songs.”
This composer pushed her to bring those dreams back to the forefront.
“I just needed people in my life to give me that permission,” she said. “I think every kid is looking for someone to say, ‘Go be you, go be your most authentic form.’”
In the time since she began really embracing music, she’s won a songwriting contest that led her to move to Nashville and, although she can’t play the cello, she once had the opportunity to compose for a full orchestra.
The piece was 26 pages, and all she had to go on was what she heard in her head and a less than ideal MIDI file, a musical digital file, on her computer.
“It was terrible,” she said. “Then, I got to hear the full string orchestra play my piece. There was no better feeling.”
She has also written pieces for TV and film and has been part of 48 film festivals. Eventually, she hopes to just create for TV and film, partly because she values the relationship that sound and visuals can have together.
“I’m working with a great director right now for making a music video,” she said. “There’s something really powerful about a visual paired with sound.”
The video is for a song on her new album, which is set to release next spring. The album features Joshua Grange, a pedal steel player who has performed for Sheryl Crow and Lucinda Williams and Darren Garvey, a drummer in Colorado-based Elephant Revival. It is available for pre-order at bit.ly/ROshop1.
She’ll be releasing some of the songs on the album as singles. The first, “She’s not the Road” is available to “pre-save” now, which includes an entry to win a signed vinyl of the album when it is released. To do so, visit bit.ly/ROnottheroad.
The Americana album focuses on growing up in a small town, through the perspective of a younger Myra. She was inspired by the suggestion of Anne Lamott in her book “Bird by Bird” to start writing from her earliest memory.
“I thought, what if I did that with a record?” she said. “I feel like you can be so much more authentic in some ways if you can view the world through the eyes of a child. I felt like from that perspective, I could access the most genuine songs possible.”
She said the album was cathartic and she hopes others will gain something from listening.
“I’ve always just wanted to leave the world a little bit better than I found it,” she said.
She’s given back in other ways — teaching, social work, running non-profits — but music is the way that feels right.
“I have a desire to help or health, and I’ve seen my music do that,” she said. “I’ve had people I’d never expect — tough cowboys — come up to me after shows with tears in their eyes saying ‘That song hit me.’ If I could have that impact on that hardened cowboy, who I didn’t think could cry, maybe it can help heal other people.”
