Former Kimball woman finds herself in musical career

Although RaShelle “Ro” Myra fell in love with music as a child, she spent years running from it. Instead, she took a safer route with more reasonable aspirations.

Watch starherald.com Wednesday for a new video from Ro Myra.

One day, she finally decided enough was enough, kicked off her shoes and headed off the beaten path. Now, she’s preparing for the release of her upcoming, self-produced album “Nowhere, Nebraska.”

Growing up in Kimball, she immersed herself in music as much as she could. When she began taking piano lessons, her teacher Pat Randolph exposed her to classical music.

“I got into band as soon as I could, playing sax,” she said. “I always wanted to play in an orchestra.”

There wasn’t an orchestra program, unfortunately, and she’s never lost the desire to learn to play the cello. A lack of string-related opportunities weren’t her only disappointment.

“I remember being around 6, maybe, and finding out some of the contemporary artists I had been listening to hadn’t written their own songs,” she said. She said she felt jipped. “I’ve been writing songs ever since I could write, granted, they probably weren’t very good. I’d like to think they’ve improved.”

She dreamed of performing her songs on that level someday, but growing up in a small town, she felt the only way out was college.

“I didn’t know you could be self-taught,” she said. “I didn’t know you could be an artist and you could still do something great with your life without going to college.”