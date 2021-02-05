Former NFL player Don Beebe’s path to Chadron State took some unusual turns

Although Beebe had only been with the team for two weeks, his eligibility clock for the NCAA kept ticking, so by Spring 1987, he was down to a single year of NCAA eligibility after having to clean up some transfer credit issues. That spring, however, changed his life, and pointed him to the NFL. A group of his teammates were running the 40-yard dash when Beebe ventured into the indoor track building. Beebe asked his coach what was going on and was told some NFL scouts were there looking at the team’s seniors. Although he was going to be a senior, Beebe had never played a down with the team, but he asked if he could run for the scouts anyway. A scout for the Dallas Cowboys said, “Who cares? Let him run.”

“I didn’t even warm up,” Beebe said. “I had jean shorts on and sandals. So, without even warming up, I had on jean shorts, I kicked my sandals off, and I got in line, and I ran barefoot. When I got done, the scout literally was on a bee-line right at me. He goes, ‘What’s your name?’ I go, ‘Don Beebe.’ ‘Don Beebe, what number are you on film?’ I said, ‘I’m a fifth-year senior, coach. I’ve never played before.’ He goes, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. I’ve never heard of that before.’ He shows me the watch, it says 4.32. I literally had no idea, I was so naive. I said, ‘Is that good?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty good.’ So, that’s where it started, right there.”