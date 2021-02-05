Former NFL player Don Beebe’s path to Chadron State took some unusual turns

When Don Beebe came out of Kaneland High School in Maple Park, Illinois, his path to college and beyond was on the same trajectory as most scholarship athletes.
After two weeks at Western Illinois, nothing else was the same. In the two weeks of preseason camp, Beebe lost 21 pounds, and his former Marine head coach was prone to profanity as he yelled at his players. Realizing college life wasn’t his thing at the moment, Beebe left the program.
“It kind of left a bad taste in my mouth, and I ended up leaving,” Beebe said in a phone interview. “I came back home and worked construction for three years. Three years later, I kind of felt led to go back to football, but I didn’t know where to turn, and out of the blue, Western Illinois calls me back.
“Who does that, really? I’m a head coach now, and I would never do that. A kid comes for two weeks and leaves, maybe one year later, but probably not. But three years? That’s unheard of.”
Although Beebe had only been with the team for two weeks, his eligibility clock for the NCAA kept ticking, so by Spring 1987, he was down to a single year of NCAA eligibility after having to clean up some transfer credit issues. That spring, however, changed his life, and pointed him to the NFL. A group of his teammates were running the 40-yard dash when Beebe ventured into the indoor track building. Beebe asked his coach what was going on and was told some NFL scouts were there looking at the team’s seniors. Although he was going to be a senior, Beebe had never played a down with the team, but he asked if he could run for the scouts anyway. A scout for the Dallas Cowboys said, “Who cares? Let him run.”
“I didn’t even warm up,” Beebe said. “I had jean shorts on and sandals. So, without even warming up, I had on jean shorts, I kicked my sandals off, and I got in line, and I ran barefoot. When I got done, the scout literally was on a bee-line right at me. He goes, ‘What’s your name?’ I go, ‘Don Beebe.’ ‘Don Beebe, what number are you on film?’ I said, ‘I’m a fifth-year senior, coach. I’ve never played before.’ He goes, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. I’ve never heard of that before.’ He shows me the watch, it says 4.32. I literally had no idea, I was so naive. I said, ‘Is that good?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty good.’ So, that’s where it started, right there.”
The scouts told him to play the 1987 season, then find an NAIA school where he would still have eligibility and get some more playing time. That’s where Brad Smith, a former Western Illinois assistant who was then the head coach at Chadron State, comes in.
“I said, ‘Wow, coach. I’d love to come. Where are you at?’” Beebe said. “He said, ‘Chadron State.’ I said, ‘Shh-shh what?’ He said, ‘Chadron, like shad-run.’ I said, ‘Oh, Chadron. Where’s that?’ He said, 'Go get your atlas.' Now, remember, this is 1987, so I ran out to the truck, grabbed my dad’s atlas, and I’m looking around Omaha, Lincoln and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t see it. Where is it, coach?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no. It’s on the other end of the state.’ I was like, ‘Oh wow. There’s like one dot up there. Coach, you’re in the middle of nowhere.’”
Smith flew to Chicago to visit with Beebe in his home and the two talked about the program.
“What was your record last year?” Beebe asked.
“Don’t worry. We were 1-8, but it was my first year, we’re going to get better,” Smith said.
“OK. Who’s your quarterback?”
“We just graduated our guy, but we’ve got this kid coming up from Converse, Texas. His name is Stu Perez. He’s 5’7”.”
Beebe said, “5’7”? So in my mind, I’m like let’s just cut to the chase. I’m like, ‘Coach, I’ve got some NFL scouts looking at me. I’ve got to go where we’re going to be good and throw the ball and all this thing. I said, ‘When’s the last time somebody came out to the NFL from Chadron?’ He goes, Dub Miller in 1935. I was like, ‘You’re kidding me, right coach?’
“I just remember laughing. He was such a great recruiter, though. God bless Brad because without Brad, I’d have never made it, and I fell in love with Chadron. Man, when I got out there, I loved it. I had to go out there in the spring of ’88 to get the eligibility. Came back, got married in July of ’88 and me and my wife trekked out together to play that season, and the rest is kind of history.”
Beebe played that season at Chadron State, and performed well enough to be invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. It was there that he and Deion Sanders both logged a 4.25-second 40-yard dash to set a combine record that stood for 17 years.
“That had to happen, just so you know,” Beebe said. “If I run a 4.4. From Chadron. White guy. Who cares? Really, who cares?”
That time, and his time at Chadron State, allowed Beebe to be selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, their first choice that year because they had traded away their first and second round selections.
After the 1995 NFL season, Beebe came back to Chadron State to finish his degree, keeping a promise he had made when he left in 1989.