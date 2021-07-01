Former Panhandle trooper to command NSP Carrier Enforcement Division

LINCOLN — A Nebraska State Patrol administrator with ties to the Panhandle has been promoted to head the patrol’s Carrier Enforcement division.

On Thursday, the NSP announced Capt. Martin Denton has been named commander of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. Denton succeeds Captain Dan Doggett, who retired on June 30, after a 34-year career with NSP.

“Captain Denton has a strong track record as a leader in many areas of our agency,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His many years in leadership positions, wealth of knowledge as an instructor of several disciplines, and his connections with NSP personnel throughout the state will be great assets to the Carrier Enforcement team.”

Denton has been with the NSP since 1996, starting his career based in Kimball. He has since served in leadership capacities in several communities including Holdrege, Scottsbluff, North Platte, and most recently in statewide positions in Process Improvement and as supervisor of the NSP Supply Division.

He is a certified drug recognition expert, has been a member of the NSP SWAT Team, and has served as an instructor for Range, Drug Recognition, and DUI Enforcement.