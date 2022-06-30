Former public works director Rick Meter named Old Settlers president

Rick Meter of Gering, the longtime Director of Public Works for Scotts Bluff County, has been named the Old Settlers Honorary President for the 2022 Oregon Trail Days.

The 77-year-old has fond memories of attending the event when he was younger.

“I grew up going to them with my grandparents and my uncle. Usually, my dad had to stay home and irrigate, so I kind of looked at it as a day off. I used to really enjoy the free acts and the parade,” Rick said.

As someone who wanted to be a cowboy when he was a kid, Rick was enamored with the festivities.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Old West aspect of the parade, the horses and the wagons and that sort of thing. It gave me a chance to wear my cowboy hat legally,” he said.

Until around five years ago, he never missed any of the Oregon Trail Days. It’s a testament to how long he lived in the area.

“I was born and raised, I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Rick said. “... I’ve had opportunities to take other jobs and I decided no, this is home.”

He carried over a similar methodology to his job.

“I’m one of them where I was not much of a job-jumper. I went to work for Scotts Bluff County after high school graduation in 1963 and retired in 2009 as Director of Public Works,” Rick said.

Once he obtained the Highway Superintendent office in 1975, he had more credentials and progressed through the ranks. By the end of his career, Rick was responsible for roads, bridges, the airport and even a dam.

“I worked my way up from a road man with a survey crew to the Director of Public Works in ‘86,” he said. “One thing about it is I never quit learning. I kept continuing education. Every time I could take something that could help me in my job, I would take it.”

Rick grew up on his grandparent’s farm north of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport. His grandparents were Volga Germans who migrated to the area and eventually saved up enough money to buy land.

“You’ve got to realize, being a farm boy, I only got to the movies twice a year, so we didn’t have a lot of entertainment,” he said.

His parents were often too busy farming.

He was able to visit town more often when he grew older and acquired a car.

A friend of Rick’s wife nominated him for the Honorary President position. He said he didn’t think he had much of a chance to be chosen as the Honorary President because “as the Director of Public Works, you can alienate a lot of people when you’ve got to tell them no ... but I was pleasantly surprised when I won.”

Rick is well-known for his love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His den at home is filled with Huskers photos and memorabilia.

He shares the Gering abode with his wife Judy. When Rick met her, she was a carhop at an A&W drive-in. They married in 1963.

Rick and his wife have four daughters, two of whom live in Gering. One lives in Waverly, Nebraska and the other lives in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Rick has 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His oldest grandson recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

“That’s the advantage of being around so long, you’ve got a lot of history. Especially since I was born with a congenital heart murmur and they didn’t know how long I was going to live,” he said.

Over the years, he has taken his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Oregon Trail Days.

“It’s always a lot of fun when your kids are small to take them to the carnival or the kiddie parade because they really enjoy it,” Rick said. “I think when you see it through a child’s eyes it kind of invigorates your old memories of when you were smaller.”

