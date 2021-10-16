Former Roosevelt teacher’s partner reflects on losing a loved one to cancer

Her passion for teaching children reflected not only in her work, but in her home life as she did everything she could for her and McMillen’s two children, Isabella (4) and Olivia (5), who has Down syndrome.

“She did all this research and just found ways to teach her (Olivia). She found these flashcards and we started working with her real early and with therapies and early intervention,” McMillen said. “…She kind of taught me how to teach the kids and I just think back on like the crafts and things she would do with the kids, and I try to emulate that the best I can.”

McMillen said that even though his daughters were young when their mom died, he didn’t want to hide anything from them. They saw her when she was sick, when she died and when her body was taken away.

“I didn’t keep anything from them. They were here when mommy was sick, and I told them that mommy’s going to die soon,” McMillen said. “…The girls saw her and they knew she had passed. They were here when they took her away and they said their goodbyes and that was it.”

The pain of losing Mottaz has been “a (expletive) nightmare,” McMillen said, but his girls are what keep him going each day. And even though Mottaz is no longer here physically, they refuse to believe she is completely gone.