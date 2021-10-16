Former Roosevelt teacher’s partner reflects on losing a loved one to cancer

Renee Mottaz’s toddler daughter Isabella was climbing on her one day in the spring of 2019 when she stepped on her chest, and it was painful. Mottaz found a lump and went to get it checked out right away.
A biopsy found that it was Stage IV breast cancer. Mottaz’s partner Justin McMillen said the doctors found it was feeding off of estrogen, so they removed her ovaries as soon as possible, just a few months after finding the lump. Then she had to go through tons of chemo and radiation treatments, driving down to Fort Collins for them each time.
“(There were) just tons of doctor’s appointments,” McMillen said. “…The first year or so it seemed to be going really well, and it was like her numbers were getting better. They were going down and the tumor was shrinking and stuff. But … phase four, it means it had spread, so it had already spread to her liver, her brain and her hip.”
The good news didn’t last long. By March 2020, Mottaz had to have brain surgery, in which doctors removed a ping pong ball-size mass from the back of her head.
From there, “it’s kind of a blur,” McMillen said.
They did radiation around her head, gave her steroids for inflammation and kept doing treatments. But eventually, it stopped working.
“As time went by, the medicine stopped working,” McMillen said, “and her numbers started going up. I don’t know what they are — like the amount of cancer cells in your blood or something like that — but those started to go up and then they went up really bad.”
Finally on Dec. 23, 2020, Mottaz and McMillen went to Fort Collins for another treatment, and doctors gave the worst news yet: Mottaz had about only a year left to live.
“We were pretty heartbroken at that,” McMillen said. “We came home, and a week later … she couldn’t walk and then it just got worse to where she couldn’t — I don’t know — she started losing her memory.”
A couple weeks later, she went up to the hospital for a pulmonary embolism, which she’s had a few times before. However, due to COVID, her family couldn’t visit her.
“She was there by herself and she was confused and scared,” McMillen said. “Luckily, we were able to get her home.”
Just days later, on Jan. 27, 2021, she passed. It was 10 years to the date that her mom passed away. She had her dad and two sisters come up a few days prior, and McMillen said he was glad they were all able to spend those last days with her at home.
“I was really grateful that she was able to come home and be with her family instead of stuck in the hospital alone,” he said, “and we got to spend that last whatever time together.”
Mottaz was a kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, and a well-liked one at that, McMillen said.
“From what I’ve been told she was like the teacher that everybody wanted to have,” he said. “Everyone wanted to be in her class because she was just an awesome teacher and just went above and beyond for her students, and she loved doing it.”
Her passion for teaching children reflected not only in her work, but in her home life as she did everything she could for her and McMillen’s two children, Isabella (4) and Olivia (5), who has Down syndrome.
“She did all this research and just found ways to teach her (Olivia). She found these flashcards and we started working with her real early and with therapies and early intervention,” McMillen said. “…She kind of taught me how to teach the kids and I just think back on like the crafts and things she would do with the kids, and I try to emulate that the best I can.”
McMillen said that even though his daughters were young when their mom died, he didn’t want to hide anything from them. They saw her when she was sick, when she died and when her body was taken away.
“I didn’t keep anything from them. They were here when mommy was sick, and I told them that mommy’s going to die soon,” McMillen said. “…The girls saw her and they knew she had passed. They were here when they took her away and they said their goodbyes and that was it.”
The pain of losing Mottaz has been “a (expletive) nightmare,” McMillen said, but his girls are what keep him going each day. And even though Mottaz is no longer here physically, they refuse to believe she is completely gone.
“(I) have the girls to take care of,” McMillen said. “They keep me going, and they comfort me and I comfort them. And just like every first thing that you do after someone passes, (it) is always emotional — first day of school, birthdays, stuff like that. It’s hard, but, you know, we’re all happy to be alive and we still talk about her every day.
“They’re (the girls) still wearing the clothes that she bought (them) and playing with the toys that she bought (them), and when I buy them clothes I try to get them things that I think Renee would have liked. We still feel her in our hearts and in our house. We talk to her picture like she’s still here, like we used to.”
McMillen said they never really got into the whole Breast Cancer Awareness thing during the month of October, but they do a few small things to keep her memory alive and continue traditions, one of which is buying a pink pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms.
It’s been nine months since Mottaz died, and while with each passing day it gets a little easier, it doesn’t mean it will ever be easy, McMillen said.
“It’s getting better. You don’t get over it, but you move forward with it,” he said. “I still have days where I am pretty worthless and just super-emotional. … You never know when you’re going to get triggered by a song or a movie or something the kids say. It’s just there’s always a trigger just right around the corner.”
If anything, Mottaz’s journey has taught McMillen one very important thing.
“Any one of us could drop dead any minute,” he said, “and I think it’s important to remember that and to enjoy life and everyday little things.”